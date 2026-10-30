Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

Q1 revenue increased by 6% to $1.4 billion; up 7% on a core constant currency basis

Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share up 23% to $2.92; non-GAAP diluted EPS up 14% to $2.91

Returned more than $1.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during Q1





Note: A webcast of Resmed’s conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at http://investor.resmed.com



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We began fiscal year 2027 with a strong first quarter, driven by continued global demand for our sleep and breathing health solutions and ongoing execution across our business,” said Resmed's Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell. “Year over year, we grew core constant currency revenue 7%, expanded non-GAAP gross margin by 50 basis points, and increased non-GAAP earnings per share by 14%. Our strong free cash flow and the proceeds from our divestiture of MatrixCare enabled us to both invest in innovation and return more than $1 billion to shareholders during the quarter.”

“Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal year 2027, we will continue to build our core sleep and breathing health businesses by extending the reach of our digital health ecosystem and connecting more of the people worldwide who need care with life-saving treatment delivered right in their own home.”

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Closed the previously announced divestiture of the MatrixCare business.

Announced the U.S. launch of the AirTouch F40, the newest addition to Resmed’s growing portfolio of fabric CPAP masks.

Partnered with Eight Sleep to connect its technology with Resmed sleep insights for people in the U.S. and Australia, and with 23XI Racing NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, following his sleep apnea diagnosis, to help others recognize the signs and seek treatment.

Announced appointment of Carol Burt as Lead Director, effective November 15, 2026, after the planned retirement of Director Ron Taylor.





Financial Results and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 1,415 $ 1,336 6 % 6 % Gross margin(D) 61.5 % 61.2 % 30 bps Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 62.5 % 62.0 % 50 bps Research and development expenses(D) 103 89 15 13 Non-GAAP research and development expenses(B) 102 87 16 14 Selling, general, and administrative expenses(D) 315 282 12 11 Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses(B) 276 259 6 6 Income from operations 453 447 1 Operating margin 32.0 % 33.4 % (140) bps Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 506 482 5 Non-GAAP operating margin(B) 35.8 % 36.1 % (30) bps Net income 418 349 20 Non-GAAP net income(B) 418 375 12 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.92 $ 2.37 23 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 2.91 $ 2.55 14 Operating cash flow 422 457 (8 ) Free cash flow(C) 374 414 (10 )

In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Revenue growth on a core constant currency basis, which also excludes the impact of the Noctrix acquisition and the divestiture of the MatrixCare business, was 7%. See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release. Free cash flow is equal to operating cash flow less purchases of property, plant and equipment. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we revised the presentation of restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles. Restructuring expenses, which were previously presented as a separate line item within operating expenses, are now classified within cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses based on the function of the associated costs. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to cost of sales is no longer presented as a separate line item within cost of sales. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to operating expenses are now classified within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-period presentation. See reconciliation of reclassification of prior-period amounts at the end of the press release.





Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Strong revenue growth: Revenue increased 6% (7% in core constant currency) to approximately $1.4 billion, primarily driven by strong demand across sleep devices and masks and accessories.



Global momentum: On a core constant currency basis, Americas Sleep and Breathing Health revenue grew 7%, Rest of World Sleep and Breathing Health grew 8%, and Residential Care Software revenue increased 5%.



Healthy profitability: GAAP gross margin of 61.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 50 basis points to 62.5%, predominantly from productivity pipeline execution.



Robust earnings growth: GAAP operating margin of 32.0% and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.92. Non-GAAP operating margin of 35.8% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.91, up 14% year-over-year, predominantly attributable to strong revenue growth and gross margin improvement.



Strong cash generation: Operating cash flow totaled $422 million and free cash flow totaled $374 million. Proceeds from the sale of MatrixCare and strong cash flows supported $1.0 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining investment in innovation and growth initiatives.





Fiscal Year 2027 guidance

Metric FY 2027 Guidance as of August 6, 2026 FY 2027 Guidance as of October 29, 2026 Change Revenue Core Constant Currency: 5 - 7% growth Core Constant Currency: 5 - 7% growth — Reported: $5.75 - $5.85 Billion Reported: $5.75 - $5.85 Billion — Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $12.00 - $12.25 $12.00 - $12.25 —



Dividend program

The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 12, 2026, payable on December 17, 2026. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 11, 2026, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 11, 2026, through November 12, 2026, inclusive.

Webcast details

Resmed will discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2027 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed’s Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q1 2027 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13762822. The telephone replay will be available until November 12, 2026.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, results of operations, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions and success of strategic initiatives, including divestitures, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

– More –

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Net revenue $ 1,414,814 $ 1,335,582 Cost of sales (2) 544,247 517,918 Gross profit (2) 870,567 817,664 Research and development (2) 102,860 89,479 Selling, general, and administrative (2) 314,723 281,648 Total operating expenses 417,583 371,127 Income from operations 452,984 446,537 Other income (expenses), net: Interest (expense) income, net 16,384 8,793 Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 1,884 1,489 Gain (loss) on equity investments 5,719 (6,190 ) Other, net 62,184 (3,836 ) Total other income (expenses), net 86,171 256 Income before income taxes 539,155 446,793 Income taxes 120,742 98,257 Net income $ 418,413 $ 348,536 Basic earnings per share $ 2.93 $ 2.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.92 $ 2.37 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.91 $ 2.55 Basic shares outstanding 142,989 146,182 Diluted shares outstanding 143,411 146,899





(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release. (2) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we revised the presentation of restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles. Restructuring expenses, which were previously presented as a separate line item within operating expenses, are now classified within cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses based on the function of the associated costs. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to cost of sales is no longer presented as a separate line item within cost of sales. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to operating expenses are now classified within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-period presentation. See reconciliation of reclassification of prior-period amounts at the end of the press release.

– More –

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,010,742 $ 1,469,234 Accounts receivable, net 972,498 1,036,233 Inventories 1,021,358 945,805 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 504,323 416,081 Assets held for sale — 457,386 Total current assets $ 3,508,921 $ 4,324,739 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 601,787 $ 581,829 Operating lease right-of-use assets 196,688 153,167 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,350,913 3,362,312 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 553,502 543,903 Total non-current assets $ 4,702,890 $ 4,641,211 Total assets $ 8,211,811 $ 8,965,950 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 320,677 $ 308,923 Accrued expenses 480,166 494,921 Operating lease liabilities, current 31,527 29,141 Deferred revenue 171,647 162,911 Income taxes payable 160,228 98,108 Short-term debt 159,975 259,950 Liabilities held for sale — 41,156 Total current liabilities $ 1,324,220 $ 1,395,110 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 174,209 $ 170,951 Deferred income taxes 62,651 64,640 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 169,447 137,413 Other long-term liabilities 283,965 213,028 Long-term debt 249,629 399,415 Total non-current liabilities $ 939,901 $ 985,447 Total liabilities $ 2,264,121 $ 2,380,557 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 764 $ 764 Additional paid-in capital 2,133,418 2,190,614 Retained earnings 7,578,580 7,255,121 Treasury stock (3,633,335 ) (2,778,591 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,737 ) (82,515 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,947,690 $ 6,585,393 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,211,811 $ 8,965,950

– More –

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 418,413 $ 348,536 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,741 47,698 Amortization of right-of-use assets 10,090 9,971 Stock-based compensation costs 29,475 21,160 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments (1,884 ) (1,489 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (5,719 ) 6,190 (Gain) loss on divestment of subsidiaries (61,784 ) — Non-cash restructuring expenses 6,242 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 64,839 29,970 Inventories (71,764 ) (14,663 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (69,988 ) 2,312 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 62,761 7,636 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 422,422 $ 457,321 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (48,740 ) (42,965 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (2,432 ) (2,814 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,487 ) (522 ) Purchases of investments (2,721 ) (2,173 ) Proceeds from divestment of subsidiaries, net of cash divested 450,820 — Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts 2,615 (4,104 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 392,055 $ (52,578 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 3,654 8,205 Purchases of treasury stock (936,378 ) (150,010 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (325 ) (719 ) Repayment of borrowings (250,000 ) — Dividends paid (94,954 ) (87,750 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,278,003 ) $ (230,274 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 5,034 $ (71 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (458,492 ) 174,398 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,469,234 1,209,450 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,010,742 $ 1,383,848

– More –

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP core constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, in evaluating the performance of our business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide investors better insight when evaluating our performance from core operations and can provide more consistent financial reporting across periods. For these reasons, we use non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and the accompanying tables (including within the tables that provide our detailed reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures) are adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring and business transformation expenses, acquisition and divestment-related expenses, gains on divestment of subsidiaries, and associated tax effects, in addition to the tax effect of interest and penalties on tax refunds.

We have not included a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below (in millions, except percentages):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 GAAP total revenue growth 6 % 9 % Impact of: Acquisitions/divestitures (A) 1 — Effect of foreign currency fluctuations (A) — (1 ) Non-GAAP core constant currency total revenue growth 7 % 8 %

In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the impact of the Noctrix acquisition and the divestiture of the MatrixCare business and the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, when applicable, we provide certain financial information on a “core constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Gross profit Research and development

expenses Selling, general, and administrative

expenses Income from operations Total other income (loss), net Income tax expense Net income Diluted earnings per share GAAP $ 871 $ 103 $ 315 $ 453 $ 86 $ 121 $ 418 $ 2.92 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5 — (8 ) 14 — 4 10 0.07 Restructuring and business transformation expenses 8 (1 ) (20 ) 29 — 7 22 0.16 Acquisition and divestment related expenses — — (10 ) 10 — — 10 0.07 Gain on divestment of subsidiary — — — — (62 ) (7 ) (55 ) (0.38 ) Income tax effect of interest income on tax refunds — — — — — (12 ) 12 0.07 Non-GAAP (A) $ 884 $ 102 $ 276 $ 506 $ 24 $ 113 $ 418 $ 2.91

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Gross profit Research and development

expenses Selling, general, and administrative expenses Income from operations Total other income (loss), net Income tax expense Net income Diluted earnings per share GAAP $ 818 $ 89 $ 282 $ 447 $ — $ 98 $ 349 $ 2.37 Amortization of acquired intangibles 8 — (12 ) 20 — 5 15 0.10 Restructuring and business transformation expenses 3 (2 ) (10 ) 16 — 4 12 0.08 Non-GAAP (A) $ 829 $ 87 $ 259 $ 482 $ — $ 108 $ 375 $ 2.55

Totals may not add due to rounding.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 (A) September 30,

2025 (A) % Change Core Constant

Currency (B) Americas Sleep Devices $ 436 $ 405 8 % 6 % Masks and other 397 361 10 10 Total Sleep $ 833 $ 766 9 8 Life Support Devices — 9 (94 ) (94 ) Total Americas Sleep and Breathing Health $ 833 $ 775 8 7 Rest of World Sleep Devices $ 280 $ 250 12 % 13 % Masks and other 143 128 12 11 Total Sleep $ 423 $ 378 12 12 Life Support Devices 3 17 (79 ) (79 ) Total Rest of World Sleep and Breathing Health $ 426 $ 395 8 8 Global revenue Total Sleep Devices $ 716 $ 655 9 % 9 % Total Masks and other 540 489 10 10 Total Sleep $ 1,256 $ 1,144 10 9 Total Life Support Devices 4 25 (84 ) (84 ) Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 1,260 $ 1,169 8 7 Residential Care Software 155 166 (7 ) 5 Total $ 1,415 $ 1,336 6 % 7 %

Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the impact of the Noctrix acquisition and the divestiture of the MatrixCare business and the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “core constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Removing the MatrixCare business that we’ve now divested, the remaining businesses of Residential Care Software – Brightree and MEDIFOX DAN - increased by 8%.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we revised the presentation of restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Restructuring expenses, which were previously presented as a separate line item within operating expenses, are now classified within cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses based on the function of the associated costs. In connection with this change, we renamed "restructuring expenses" as "restructuring and business transformation expenses" to reflect the broader nature of the costs included within this category. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to cost of sales is no longer presented as a separate line item within cost of sales. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to operating expenses are now classified within selling, general and administrative expenses.

Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-period presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on previously reported income from operations, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share or cash flows. The following table reconciles previously reported amounts to the revised presentation (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As previously reported Restructuring and business transformation expenses Amortization of acquired intangibles As reclassified Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products $ 456,118 $ 3,156 $ 1,420 $ 460,694 Cost of sales - Residential Care Software 50,823 — 6,401 57,224 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) $ 506,941 $ 3,156 $ 7,821 $ 517,918 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products 1,420 — (1,420 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software 6,401 — (6,401 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 7,821 $ — $ (7,821 ) $ — Total cost of sales $ 514,762 $ 3,156 $ — $ 517,918 Gross profit $ 820,820 $ (3,156 ) $ — $ 817,664 Research and development 87,323 2,156 — 89,479 Selling, general, and administrative 259,194 10,498 11,956 281,648 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,956 — (11,956 ) — Restructuring expenses 15,810 (15,810 ) — — Total operating expenses $ 374,283 $ (3,156 ) $ — $ 371,127 Income from operations $ 446,537 $ — $ — $ 446,537



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

The following tables reconcile previously reported quarterly 2026 amounts to the revised presentation (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 As previously reported Restructuring and business transformation expenses Amortization of acquired intangibles As reclassified Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products $ 484,792 $ 994 $ 1,415 $ 487,201 Cost of sales - Residential Care Software 51,484 — 6,393 57,877 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) $ 536,276 $ 994 $ 7,808 $ 545,078 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products 1,415 — (1,415 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software 6,393 — (6,393 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 7,808 $ — $ (7,808 ) $ — Total cost of sales $ 544,084 $ 994 $ — $ 545,078 Gross profit $ 878,724 $ (994 ) $ — $ 877,730 Research and development 90,969 1,233 — 92,202 Selling, general, and administrative 278,396 3,708 11,764 293,868 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,764 — (11,764 ) — Restructuring expenses 5,935 (5,935 ) — — Total operating expenses $ 387,064 $ (994 ) $ — $ 386,070 Income from operations $ 491,660 $ — $ — $ 491,660



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 As previously reported Restructuring and business transformation expenses Amortization of acquired intangibles As reclassified Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products $ 481,722 $ — $ 1,421 $ 483,143 Cost of sales - Residential Care Software 50,855 — 6,429 57,284 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) $ 532,577 $ — $ 7,850 $ 540,427 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products 1,421 — (1,421 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software 6,429 — (6,429 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 7,850 $ — $ (7,850 ) $ — Total cost of sales $ 540,427 $ — $ — $ 540,427 Gross profit $ 890,979 $ — $ — $ 890,979 Research and development 94,267 — — 94,267 Selling, general, and administrative 285,655 — 11,247 296,902 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,247 — (11,247 ) — Restructuring expenses — — — — Total operating expenses $ 391,169 $ — $ — $ 391,169 Income from operations $ 499,810 $ — $ — $ 499,810



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 As previously reported Restructuring and business transformation expenses Amortization of acquired intangibles As reclassified Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products $ 539,975 $ — $ 2,011 $ 541,986 Cost of sales - Residential Care Software 54,155 — 6,290 60,445 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) $ 594,130 $ — $ 8,301 $ 602,431 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products 2,011 — (2,011 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software 6,290 — (6,290 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 8,301 $ — $ (8,301 ) $ — Total cost of sales $ 602,431 $ — $ — $ 602,431 Gross profit $ 861,216 $ — $ — $ 861,216 Research and development 105,726 — — 105,726 Selling, general, and administrative 296,283 — 10,499 306,782 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,499 — (10,499 ) — Restructuring expenses — — — — Total operating expenses $ 412,508 $ — $ — $ 412,508 Income from operations $ 448,708 $ — $ — $ 448,708





For investors For media +1 858-221-3304 +1 619-510-1281 investorrelations@resmed.com news@resmed.com



