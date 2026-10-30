Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

- Q1 revenue increased by 6% to $1.4 billion; up 7% on a core constant currency basis
- Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share up 23% to $2.92; non-GAAP diluted EPS up 14% to $2.91
- Returned more than $1.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during Q1
Note: A webcast of Resmed’s conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at http://investor.resmed.com
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2026.
“We began fiscal year 2027 with a strong first quarter, driven by continued global demand for our sleep and breathing health solutions and ongoing execution across our business,” said Resmed's Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell. “Year over year, we grew core constant currency revenue 7%, expanded non-GAAP gross margin by 50 basis points, and increased non-GAAP earnings per share by 14%. Our strong free cash flow and the proceeds from our divestiture of MatrixCare enabled us to both invest in innovation and return more than $1 billion to shareholders during the quarter.”
“Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal year 2027, we will continue to build our core sleep and breathing health businesses by extending the reach of our digital health ecosystem and connecting more of the people worldwide who need care with life-saving treatment delivered right in their own home.”
Other Business and Operational Highlights
- Closed the previously announced divestiture of the MatrixCare business.
- Announced the U.S. launch of the AirTouch F40, the newest addition to Resmed’s growing portfolio of fabric CPAP masks.
- Partnered with Eight Sleep to connect its technology with Resmed sleep insights for people in the U.S. and Australia, and with 23XI Racing NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, following his sleep apnea diagnosis, to help others recognize the signs and seek treatment.
- Announced appointment of Carol Burt as Lead Director, effective November 15, 2026, after the planned retirement of Director Ron Taylor.
Financial Results and Operating Metrics
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2026
|September 30,
2025
|% Change
|Constant
Currency(A)
|Revenue
|$
|1,415
|$
|1,336
|6
|%
|6
|%
|Gross margin(D)
|61.5
|%
|61.2
|%
|30 bps
|Non-GAAP gross margin(B)
|62.5
|%
|62.0
|%
|50 bps
|Research and development expenses(D)
|103
|89
|15
|13
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses(B)
|102
|87
|16
|14
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses(D)
|315
|282
|12
|11
|Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses(B)
|276
|259
|6
|6
|Income from operations
|453
|447
|1
|Operating margin
|32.0
|%
|33.4
|%
|(140) bps
|Non-GAAP income from operations(B)
|506
|482
|5
|Non-GAAP operating margin(B)
|35.8
|%
|36.1
|%
|(30) bps
|Net income
|418
|349
|20
|Non-GAAP net income(B)
|418
|375
|12
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.92
|$
|2.37
|23
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B)
|$
|2.91
|$
|2.55
|14
|Operating cash flow
|422
|457
|(8
|)
|Free cash flow(C)
|374
|414
|(10
|)
- In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Revenue growth on a core constant currency basis, which also excludes the impact of the Noctrix acquisition and the divestiture of the MatrixCare business, was 7%.
- See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.
- Free cash flow is equal to operating cash flow less purchases of property, plant and equipment.
- During the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we revised the presentation of restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles. Restructuring expenses, which were previously presented as a separate line item within operating expenses, are now classified within cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses based on the function of the associated costs. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to cost of sales is no longer presented as a separate line item within cost of sales. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to operating expenses are now classified within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-period presentation. See reconciliation of reclassification of prior-period amounts at the end of the press release.
Discussion of First Quarter Results
All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted
- Strong revenue growth: Revenue increased 6% (7% in core constant currency) to approximately $1.4 billion, primarily driven by strong demand across sleep devices and masks and accessories.
- Global momentum: On a core constant currency basis, Americas Sleep and Breathing Health revenue grew 7%, Rest of World Sleep and Breathing Health grew 8%, and Residential Care Software revenue increased 5%.
- Healthy profitability: GAAP gross margin of 61.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 50 basis points to 62.5%, predominantly from productivity pipeline execution.
- Robust earnings growth: GAAP operating margin of 32.0% and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.92. Non-GAAP operating margin of 35.8% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.91, up 14% year-over-year, predominantly attributable to strong revenue growth and gross margin improvement.
- Strong cash generation: Operating cash flow totaled $422 million and free cash flow totaled $374 million. Proceeds from the sale of MatrixCare and strong cash flows supported $1.0 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining investment in innovation and growth initiatives.
Fiscal Year 2027 guidance
|Metric
|FY 2027 Guidance as of August 6, 2026
|FY 2027 Guidance as of October 29, 2026
|Change
|Revenue
|Core Constant Currency: 5 - 7% growth
|Core Constant Currency: 5 - 7% growth
|—
|Reported: $5.75 - $5.85 Billion
|Reported: $5.75 - $5.85 Billion
|—
|Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|$12.00 - $12.25
|$12.00 - $12.25
|—
Dividend program
The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 12, 2026, payable on December 17, 2026. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 11, 2026, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 11, 2026, through November 12, 2026, inclusive.
Webcast details
Resmed will discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2027 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed’s Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q1 2027 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13762822. The telephone replay will be available until November 12, 2026.
About Resmed
Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.
Safe harbor statement
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, results of operations, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions and success of strategic initiatives, including divestitures, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.
– More –
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2026
|September 30,
2025
|Net revenue
|$
|1,414,814
|$
|1,335,582
|Cost of sales (2)
|544,247
|517,918
|Gross profit (2)
|870,567
|817,664
|Research and development (2)
|102,860
|89,479
|Selling, general, and administrative (2)
|314,723
|281,648
|Total operating expenses
|417,583
|371,127
|Income from operations
|452,984
|446,537
|Other income (expenses), net:
|Interest (expense) income, net
|16,384
|8,793
|Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments
|1,884
|1,489
|Gain (loss) on equity investments
|5,719
|(6,190
|)
|Other, net
|62,184
|(3,836
|)
|Total other income (expenses), net
|86,171
|256
|Income before income taxes
|539,155
|446,793
|Income taxes
|120,742
|98,257
|Net income
|$
|418,413
|$
|348,536
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|2.93
|$
|2.38
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.92
|$
|2.37
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
|$
|2.91
|$
|2.55
|Basic shares outstanding
|142,989
|146,182
|Diluted shares outstanding
|143,411
|146,899
|(1)
|See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.
|(2)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we revised the presentation of restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles. Restructuring expenses, which were previously presented as a separate line item within operating expenses, are now classified within cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses based on the function of the associated costs. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to cost of sales is no longer presented as a separate line item within cost of sales. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to operating expenses are now classified within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-period presentation. See reconciliation of reclassification of prior-period amounts at the end of the press release.
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RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
|September 30,
2026
|June 30,
2026
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,010,742
|$
|1,469,234
|Accounts receivable, net
|972,498
|1,036,233
|Inventories
|1,021,358
|945,805
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|504,323
|416,081
|Assets held for sale
|—
|457,386
|Total current assets
|$
|3,508,921
|$
|4,324,739
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|$
|601,787
|$
|581,829
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|196,688
|153,167
|Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|3,350,913
|3,362,312
|Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
|553,502
|543,903
|Total non-current assets
|$
|4,702,890
|$
|4,641,211
|Total assets
|$
|8,211,811
|$
|8,965,950
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|320,677
|$
|308,923
|Accrued expenses
|480,166
|494,921
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|31,527
|29,141
|Deferred revenue
|171,647
|162,911
|Income taxes payable
|160,228
|98,108
|Short-term debt
|159,975
|259,950
|Liabilities held for sale
|—
|41,156
|Total current liabilities
|$
|1,324,220
|$
|1,395,110
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred revenue
|$
|174,209
|$
|170,951
|Deferred income taxes
|62,651
|64,640
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|169,447
|137,413
|Other long-term liabilities
|283,965
|213,028
|Long-term debt
|249,629
|399,415
|Total non-current liabilities
|$
|939,901
|$
|985,447
|Total liabilities
|$
|2,264,121
|$
|2,380,557
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|$
|764
|$
|764
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,133,418
|2,190,614
|Retained earnings
|7,578,580
|7,255,121
|Treasury stock
|(3,633,335
|)
|(2,778,591
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(131,737
|)
|(82,515
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,947,690
|$
|6,585,393
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|8,211,811
|$
|8,965,950
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RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2026
|September 30,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|418,413
|$
|348,536
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,741
|47,698
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|10,090
|9,971
|Stock-based compensation costs
|29,475
|21,160
|(Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments
|(1,884
|)
|(1,489
|)
|(Gain) loss on equity investments
|(5,719
|)
|6,190
|(Gain) loss on divestment of subsidiaries
|(61,784
|)
|—
|Non-cash restructuring expenses
|6,242
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|64,839
|29,970
|Inventories
|(71,764
|)
|(14,663
|)
|Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets
|(69,988
|)
|2,312
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other
|62,761
|7,636
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|422,422
|$
|457,321
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(48,740
|)
|(42,965
|)
|Patent registration and acquisition costs
|(2,432
|)
|(2,814
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(7,487
|)
|(522
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(2,721
|)
|(2,173
|)
|Proceeds from divestment of subsidiaries, net of cash divested
|450,820
|—
|Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts
|2,615
|(4,104
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|392,055
|$
|(52,578
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|3,654
|8,205
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(936,378
|)
|(150,010
|)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(325
|)
|(719
|)
|Repayment of borrowings
|(250,000
|)
|—
|Dividends paid
|(94,954
|)
|(87,750
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|(1,278,003
|)
|$
|(230,274
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|$
|5,034
|$
|(71
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(458,492
|)
|174,398
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|1,469,234
|1,209,450
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,010,742
|$
|1,383,848
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RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP core constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, in evaluating the performance of our business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide investors better insight when evaluating our performance from core operations and can provide more consistent financial reporting across periods. For these reasons, we use non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and the accompanying tables (including within the tables that provide our detailed reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures) are adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring and business transformation expenses, acquisition and divestment-related expenses, gains on divestment of subsidiaries, and associated tax effects, in addition to the tax effect of interest and penalties on tax refunds.
We have not included a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below (in millions, except percentages):
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|GAAP total revenue growth
|6
|%
|9
|%
|Impact of:
|Acquisitions/divestitures (A)
|1
|—
|Effect of foreign currency fluctuations (A)
|—
|(1
|)
|Non-GAAP core constant currency total revenue growth
|7
|%
|8
|%
- In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the impact of the Noctrix acquisition and the divestiture of the MatrixCare business and the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, when applicable, we provide certain financial information on a “core constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Gross profit
|Research and development
expenses
|Selling, general, and administrative
expenses
|Income from operations
|Total other income (loss), net
|Income tax expense
|Net income
|Diluted earnings per share
|GAAP
|$
|871
|$
|103
|$
|315
|$
|453
|$
|86
|$
|121
|$
|418
|$
|2.92
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|5
|—
|(8
|)
|14
|—
|4
|10
|0.07
|Restructuring and business transformation expenses
|8
|(1
|)
|(20
|)
|29
|—
|7
|22
|0.16
|Acquisition and divestment related expenses
|—
|—
|(10
|)
|10
|—
|—
|10
|0.07
|Gain on divestment of subsidiary
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(62
|)
|(7
|)
|(55
|)
|(0.38
|)
|Income tax effect of interest income on tax refunds
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(12
|)
|12
|0.07
|Non-GAAP (A)
|$
|884
|$
|102
|$
|276
|$
|506
|$
|24
|$
|113
|$
|418
|$
|2.91
- Totals may not add due to rounding.
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Gross profit
|Research and development
expenses
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|Income from operations
|Total other income (loss), net
|Income tax expense
|Net income
|Diluted earnings per share
|GAAP
|$
|818
|$
|89
|$
|282
|$
|447
|$
|—
|$
|98
|$
|349
|$
|2.37
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|8
|—
|(12
|)
|20
|—
|5
|15
|0.10
|Restructuring and business transformation expenses
|3
|(2
|)
|(10
|)
|16
|—
|4
|12
|0.08
|Non-GAAP (A)
|$
|829
|$
|87
|$
|259
|$
|482
|$
|—
|$
|108
|$
|375
|$
|2.55
- Totals may not add due to rounding.
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Revenue by Product and Region
(Unaudited; $ in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2026
|(A)
|September 30,
2025
|(A)
|% Change
|Core Constant
Currency (B)
|Americas
|Sleep Devices
|$
|436
|$
|405
|8
|%
|6
|%
|Masks and other
|397
|361
|10
|10
|Total Sleep
|$
|833
|$
|766
|9
|8
|Life Support Devices
|—
|9
|(94
|)
|(94
|)
|Total Americas Sleep and Breathing Health
|$
|833
|$
|775
|8
|7
|Rest of World
|Sleep Devices
|$
|280
|$
|250
|12
|%
|13
|%
|Masks and other
|143
|128
|12
|11
|Total Sleep
|$
|423
|$
|378
|12
|12
|Life Support Devices
|3
|17
|(79
|)
|(79
|)
|Total Rest of World Sleep and Breathing Health
|$
|426
|$
|395
|8
|8
|Global revenue
|Total Sleep Devices
|$
|716
|$
|655
|9
|%
|9
|%
|Total Masks and other
|540
|489
|10
|10
|Total Sleep
|$
|1,256
|$
|1,144
|10
|9
|Total Life Support Devices
|4
|25
|(84
|)
|(84
|)
|Total Sleep and Breathing Health
|$
|1,260
|$
|1,169
|8
|7
|Residential Care Software
|155
|166
|(7
|)
|5
|Total
|$
|1,415
|$
|1,336
|6
|%
|7
|%
- Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.
- In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the impact of the Noctrix acquisition and the divestiture of the MatrixCare business and the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “core constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Removing the MatrixCare business that we’ve now divested, the remaining businesses of Residential Care Software – Brightree and MEDIFOX DAN - increased by 8%.
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
During the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we revised the presentation of restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Restructuring expenses, which were previously presented as a separate line item within operating expenses, are now classified within cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses based on the function of the associated costs. In connection with this change, we renamed "restructuring expenses" as "restructuring and business transformation expenses" to reflect the broader nature of the costs included within this category. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to cost of sales is no longer presented as a separate line item within cost of sales. Amortization of acquired intangibles relating to operating expenses are now classified within selling, general and administrative expenses.
Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current-period presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on previously reported income from operations, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share or cash flows. The following table reconciles previously reported amounts to the revised presentation (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As previously reported
|Restructuring and business transformation expenses
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|As reclassified
|Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|$
|456,118
|$
|3,156
|$
|1,420
|$
|460,694
|Cost of sales - Residential Care Software
|50,823
|—
|6,401
|57,224
|Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below)
|$
|506,941
|$
|3,156
|$
|7,821
|$
|517,918
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|1,420
|—
|(1,420
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software
|6,401
|—
|(6,401
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|$
|7,821
|$
|—
|$
|(7,821
|)
|$
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|514,762
|$
|3,156
|$
|—
|$
|517,918
|Gross profit
|$
|820,820
|$
|(3,156
|)
|$
|—
|$
|817,664
|Research and development
|87,323
|2,156
|—
|89,479
|Selling, general, and administrative
|259,194
|10,498
|11,956
|281,648
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|11,956
|—
|(11,956
|)
|—
|Restructuring expenses
|15,810
|(15,810
|)
|—
|—
|Total operating expenses
|$
|374,283
|$
|(3,156
|)
|$
|—
|$
|371,127
|Income from operations
|$
|446,537
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|446,537
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
The following tables reconcile previously reported quarterly 2026 amounts to the revised presentation (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|As previously reported
|Restructuring and business transformation expenses
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|As reclassified
|Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|$
|484,792
|$
|994
|$
|1,415
|$
|487,201
|Cost of sales - Residential Care Software
|51,484
|—
|6,393
|57,877
|Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below)
|$
|536,276
|$
|994
|$
|7,808
|$
|545,078
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|1,415
|—
|(1,415
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software
|6,393
|—
|(6,393
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|$
|7,808
|$
|—
|$
|(7,808
|)
|$
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|544,084
|$
|994
|$
|—
|$
|545,078
|Gross profit
|$
|878,724
|$
|(994
|)
|$
|—
|$
|877,730
|Research and development
|90,969
|1,233
|—
|92,202
|Selling, general, and administrative
|278,396
|3,708
|11,764
|293,868
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|11,764
|—
|(11,764
|)
|—
|Restructuring expenses
|5,935
|(5,935
|)
|—
|—
|Total operating expenses
|$
|387,064
|$
|(994
|)
|$
|—
|$
|386,070
|Income from operations
|$
|491,660
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|491,660
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|As previously reported
|Restructuring and business transformation expenses
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|As reclassified
|Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|$
|481,722
|$
|—
|$
|1,421
|$
|483,143
|Cost of sales - Residential Care Software
|50,855
|—
|6,429
|57,284
|Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below)
|$
|532,577
|$
|—
|$
|7,850
|$
|540,427
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|1,421
|—
|(1,421
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software
|6,429
|—
|(6,429
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|$
|7,850
|$
|—
|$
|(7,850
|)
|$
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|540,427
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|540,427
|Gross profit
|$
|890,979
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|890,979
|Research and development
|94,267
|—
|—
|94,267
|Selling, general, and administrative
|285,655
|—
|11,247
|296,902
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|11,247
|—
|(11,247
|)
|—
|Restructuring expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total operating expenses
|$
|391,169
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|391,169
|Income from operations
|$
|499,810
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|499,810
RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reclassification of Prior-period Amounts
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|As previously reported
|Restructuring and business transformation expenses
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|As reclassified
|Cost of sales - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|$
|539,975
|$
|—
|$
|2,011
|$
|541,986
|Cost of sales - Residential Care Software
|54,155
|—
|6,290
|60,445
|Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization shown separately below)
|$
|594,130
|$
|—
|$
|8,301
|$
|602,431
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Sleep and Breathing Health products
|2,011
|—
|(2,011
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Residential Care Software
|6,290
|—
|(6,290
|)
|—
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|$
|8,301
|$
|—
|$
|(8,301
|)
|$
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|602,431
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|602,431
|Gross profit
|$
|861,216
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|861,216
|Research and development
|105,726
|—
|—
|105,726
|Selling, general, and administrative
|296,283
|—
|10,499
|306,782
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|10,499
|—
|(10,499
|)
|—
|Restructuring expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total operating expenses
|$
|412,508
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|412,508
|Income from operations
|$
|448,708
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|448,708
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