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Replimune to Report the Fiscal Second Quarter 2027 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on October 28, 2026

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a commercial stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide corporate update for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer section should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is intended to ignite local activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to then activate a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

Media Inquiries
Arleen Goldenberg
Replimune
917.548.1582
media@replimune.com


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