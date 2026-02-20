SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Relay Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on February 26, 2026

February 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease, will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and corporate highlights after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease. Relay's Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company’s lead clinical asset, zovegalisib, is the first pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor to enter clinical development and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ReDiscover-2) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Zovegalisib is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PI3Kα-driven vascular anomalies. Relay's pipeline also includes programs for NRAS-driven solid tumors and Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Pete Rahmer
prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Massachusetts Earnings
Relay Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac