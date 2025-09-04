Real-World Data Shows Significant Reduction in Hospital Stay Using AVITA Medical’s RECELL® System

Analysis of U.S. national burn registry data demonstrates 36% shorter hospital stays in adults with deep second-degree burns treated with RECELL versus traditional skin grafting





More than $42,000 per patient cost savings, together with improved patient throughput, support operational and economic value



Presented at the 2025 European Burn Association Congress in Berlin, Germany



VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today reaffirmed real-world data from the U.S. national burn registry demonstrating that the use of the RECELL® System significantly reduces hospital length of stay (LOS) by an average of 36% compared to traditional split thickness skin grafts (STSG) in adult patients with deep partial thickness (second degree) burns affecting up to 30% total body surface area. A greater proportion of RECELL-treated patients were discharged directly home, indicating improved recovery trajectories.

Victoria Miles, EMTP, MD, of Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center, presented the results of this research today at the 2025 European Burn Association Congress in Berlin, Germany: “These findings support the role of RECELL as a clinically validated, cost-effective option in modern burn management, and highlight the impact on patient outcomes, hospital efficiency, and resource utilization.”

RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create an autologous skin cell suspension autograft, enabling clinicians to deliver a transformative solution at the point of care. In a matched analysis of 741 adults from the Burn Care Quality Platform registry, patients treated with RECELL (n=247) experienced an average 5.6-day reduction in hospital LOS, a 36% decrease compared to those treated with STSG (n=494; p < 0.0001).

The reduction in LOS achieved upon the use of RECELL is not only clinically meaningful but also economically impactful. Based on an estimated average daily inpatient bed cost of $7,554, the use of RECELL is associated with potential per patient cost savings exceeding $42,000, exclusive of procedure and rehabilitation costs. Furthermore, the reduction in LOS may enable hospitals to treat 13 more patients per bed annually compared to treatment with STSG alone.

Amid a growing need to reduce the burden of burn care on hospital systems, the study’s findings are particularly compelling. In 2023 alone, U.S. burn cases consumed more than 110,000 ICU days, costing in excess of US$676 million, according to the 2024 ABA Annual Burn Injury Summary Report.

“The results from this real-world analysis underscore the transformative potential of RECELL in reducing hospitalization time and improving care efficiency,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “When you consider use of RECELL in deep-partial thickness burns requires 97.5% less skin with significantly improved donor site healing, pain, and scarring, compared to split-thickness skin graft1, these insights reaffirm our commitment to delivering clinically meaningful solutions that benefit patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system.”

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

Sources:

Holmes Iv JH, Molnar JA, Carter JE, Hwang J, Cairns BA, King BT, Smith DJ, Cruse CW, Foster KN, Peck MD, Sood R, Feldman MJ, Jordan MH, Mozingo DW, Greenhalgh DG, Palmieri TL, Griswold JA, Dissanaike S, Hickerson WL. A Comparative Study of the ReCell® Device and Autologous Spit-Thickness Meshed Skin Graft in the Treatment of Acute Burn Injuries. J Burn Care Res. 2018 Aug 17;39(5):694-702. doi: 10.1093/jbcr/iry029. PMID: 29800234; PMCID: PMC6097595.



