Rapport Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference (New York City, NY)

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 1:20 – 1:50 p.m. ET.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

Company presentation followed by fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 – 5:25 p.m. GMT / 12:00 – 12:25 p.m. ET.



Live webcasts and replays will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.rapportrx.com.https://investors.rapportrx.com/.



About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (“RAPs”) in the brain, which form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform. The platform enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, which is designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through selective targeting of a RAP expressed only in discrete regions of the brain. The Company’s late-stage programs include RAP-219 in epilepsy, including focal onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and in bipolar mania. The Company is also advancing additional discovery and preclinical programs leveraging its platform, including in chronic pain and migraine and in hearing and vestibular disorders.



CONTACT: Investor Contact Julie DiCarlo Head of Communications & IR Rapport Therapeutics investors@rapportrx.com