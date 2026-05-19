Radyus Research & Development Expands Brand and Leadership Team to Scale PMO-Led Drug Development Model

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 — Radyus today announced it will operate under the expanded name Radyus Research & Development (Radyus R&D), reflecting its evolution into a full-lifecycle R&D Program Management Organization (PMO) with integrated clinical operations and an expanded leadership team to support growing client demand.

Radyus R&D partners with biotech companies, venture-backed platforms and investment groups seeking a single accountable PMO to guide R&D programs from pre-clinical development through clinical value inflection points. As companies increasingly manage complex portfolios with lean internal teams, demand has shifted toward integrated execution models that reduce fragmentation and improve capital efficiency. In response, Radyus has expanded both its service offering and leadership to deliver end-to-end support across preclinical and clinical development.

At the core of this approach is Radyus’ PMO model, operating as an embedded R&D partner responsible for aligning strategy, execution and governance across the development lifecycle. With the addition of clinical operations, Radyus now extends this model into clinical trial design, startup, and execution through Phase 2, ensuring continuity from asset strategy to patient-level data.

By replacing fragmented vendor structures with a single accountable team, Radyus integrates regulatory, CMC, nonclinical and clinical workstreams into a unified operating model designed to accelerate timelines and enable disciplined, investor-aligned development.

To support this expansion, Radyus has appointed Charlotte Chadwick as Head of Clinical Operations and Kelly R. Pitts, PhD, as President and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Pitts brings leadership experience across Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Biofidelity and Corgenix, with a track record of scaling operations, designing infrastructure and executing strategic partnerships. Ms. Chadwick brings more than 30 years of global clinical operations experience across Lundbeck, ICON and MAC Clinical Research, having operationalized over 250 studies.

“What drew me to Radyus is its focus on continuity across development,” said Ms. Chadwick. “Too often, clinical programs inherit misaligned decisions from earlier stages. Radyus approaches development as a continuous system, where upstream strategy informs execution, enabling faster, more reliable outcomes for our clients.”

“Radyus has always operated as an embedded partner, but the next phase requires scale,” said Dr. Pitts. “We are building a PMO platform that can support multiple programs and portfolios simultaneously without compromising quality or speed. My focus is on building and optimizing the operating model to support efficient growth and execution.”

The transition to Radyus Research & Development formalizes the company’s expanded capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering integrated, end-to-end R&D execution as demand grows for faster, more capital-efficient drug development models.

About Radyus Research & Development

Radyus Research & Development is a global R&D Program Management Organization (PMO) that operates as an embedded partner to biotech companies and investors. The company integrates strategy, execution and governance across preclinical and clinical development, guiding programs from lead optimization through clinical proof of concept. Radyus delivers development pathways designed to accelerate timelines, reduce execution risk and maximize value creation. Learn more at www.radyusresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly R. Pitts, PhD

President and Chief Operating Officer

support@radyusresearch.com