Press Releases

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

May 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

SYDNEY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, Nasdaq: RADX, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will be participating in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025, in New York City.

To register for one-on-one meetings with management in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and three Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers including lung, breast, and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com.

Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Investors:
Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
E: annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media:
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:
Website – https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/
X – https://x.com/TeamRadiopharm  
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/
InvestorHub – https://investorhub.radiopharmtheranostics.com/


Australia Events
