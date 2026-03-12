Rad Source Technologies Announces Configurable Filters for the RS® 2000·Q2 Biological Irradiator

BUFORD, Ga., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rad Source Technologies (Rad Source®), a global leader in advanced X‑ray solutions for life sciences, today announced the launch of Configurable Filters for the RS® 2000·Q2 Biological Irradiator. This new feature expands experimental flexibility by allowing researchers to precisely tailor the X‑ray beam profile to the specific requirements of their studies.

The RS 2000·Q2 is purpose‑built for small‑animal, cell, and tissue irradiation, supporting cancer research, immunology studies, and a wide range of other biological applications. Powered by Rad Source’s third‑generation QUASTAR® X-ray platform, the RS 2000·Q2 delivers exceptional dose uniformity for consistent, reproducible experimental outcomes. This advanced technology significantly outperforms the outdated point‑source tube systems still used in competitive irradiators.

With the new Configurable Filters feature, users can easily switch between filters of varying materials and thicknesses to fine‑tune the characteristics of the X‑ray beam. Depending on study needs, researchers may operate the RS 2000·Q2 without additional filtration or apply a specific filter to achieve the desired beam profile. A Thoraeus filter is available from Rad Source, and users may also insert their own sheets of any material or thickness into the filter slide, providing complete flexibility for custom filtration.

George Terry, Executive Vice President of Rad Source Technologies, emphasized the importance of the enhancement, stating: “The RS 2000·Q2, which already leads the industry in symmetry, flatness, penetration, and dose uniformity, is now even more versatile with the ability to quickly tailor the X‑ray beam profile. This added flexibility empowers researchers to optimize dose delivery to the precise requirements of each study.”

The RS 2000·Q2 is now available with the new Configurable Filters feature. To support the research community, Rad Source offers both virtual and in‑person educational opportunities to demonstrate how its innovations continue to advance biological irradiation.

To learn more about how the RS 2000·Q2 can support your research needs, visit: https://radsource.com/products/rs-2000-small-animal-irradiator

About Rad Source Technologies

Rad Source is the global leader in developing biological irradiator solutions for life science. Our mission is to develop life changing biological X-ray solutions that enable our customers to advance the world through life science research and innovation. Whether our customers are doing cancer or cell research, solving life’s most challenging issues or preventing the spread of infectious diseases, we are here to support them. Our global network of employees and partners deliver an unrivaled combination of the world’s most innovative X-ray-based life science solutions and a highly trained and responsive global service and support footprint.

