Press Releases

Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, August 7, 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

ASHBURN, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the "Company" or "Quoin"), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The announcement will include an operational update highlighting key achievements from the quarter, recent accomplishments, and financial highlights.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com.

For further information, contact:
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO
mmyers@quoinpharma.com 

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
jramson@pcgadvisory.com 
(646) 863-6341


Virginia Earnings
Quoin Pharmaceuticals
