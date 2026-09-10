Quetzal Therapeutics Appoints Harindra R. Abeysinghe, Ph.D., as Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quetzal Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare diseases, including hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Harindra R. Abeysinghe, Ph.D., as Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer.

“Harindra is an accomplished regulatory leader who has successfully guided the development of novel therapies through complex regulatory pathways, including multiple new molecular entity approvals and label expansions across a broad range of therapeutic areas,” said Usman Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Quetzal Therapeutics. “As we continue to advance QTX-2101, Harindra’s experience will be invaluable in shaping a development strategy and defining the most optimal path toward potential registration.”

“I am excited to join Quetzal at a pivotal stage in the development of QTX-2101 and the broader pipeline,” said Dr. Abeysinghe. “QTX-2101 aims to build on a therapeutic drug already well established in APL, and its potential to transform patients’ lives in how that therapy is administered is what I find compelling. I look forward to building the regulatory and quality foundation for the program as it advances and shaping Quetzal’s global regulatory strategy.”

Dr. Abeysinghe joins Quetzal following a more than 25-year career at Johnson & Johnson Research & Development, where he held positions of increasing responsibility across Global Regulatory Affairs and drug development. Most recently, Dr. Abeysinghe served as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory for Oncology, where he led regulatory strategy for their oncology portfolio. During his tenure in Oncology, he oversaw and led the regulatory team in achieving several new drug approvals and line extensions and indications across both heme malignancies and solid tumors. Harindra has broad experience in drug development, having worked across numerous therapeutic areas including Oncology, Vaccines, Neuroscience, Immunology, Infectious diseases and Diagnostics. Dr. Abeysinghe also has regional experience having also served as Vice President and Head for Regulatory Affairs based in Singapore.

Dr. Abeysinghe holds a Ph.D. in Oncology from the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Rochester, where his doctoral research focused on the identification of a novel tumor suppressor gene for ovarian cancer. He also holds an M.S. from the University of Rochester and a B.S. in Biochemistry and Music from Beloit College.

About Quetzal Therapeutics

Quetzal Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare diseases, including hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product, QTX-2101, is a novel, investigational approach for treating patients with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). Quetzal is also advancing QTX-2102, a pre-clinical, next-generation antifungal and antiparasitic therapy designed to enhance efficacy while minimizing toxicity.

QTX-2101 is an investigational, oral capsule formulation of arsenic trioxide. It is being evaluated as a potential oral alternative to intravenous arsenic trioxide. QTX-2101 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA and the European Commission, as well as FDA Fast Track designation. QTX-2101 has not been approved by any regulatory authority, and its safety and efficacy have not been established. This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting current expectations for ongoing development, which may evolve over time.

For more information, please visit: www.quetzaltx.com

Contacts:

Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

quetzaltx@gilmartinir.com

Media:

info@quetzaltx.com