Quest Diagnostics Launches Novel Flow Cytometry MRD Blood Test for Myeloma, Enabling Ultrasensitive Detection of Residual Disease

New test as sensitive as next-generation sequencing, and provides five-day specimen stability to support nationwide testing

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced the launch of a novel blood test that uses advanced flow cytometry methods to assess measurable residual disease (MRD) in patients with the blood cancer myeloma (also called multiple myeloma). Called Quest Flow Cytometry MRD for Myeloma, the new test provides comparable sensitivity as next-generation sequencing methods in detecting residual myeloma*, but at a fraction of the cost, supporting better care and outcomes.

"Our Flow Cytometry MRD for Myeloma test harnesses cutting-edge science and technology to deliver ultrasensitive insights from a noninvasive blood test, thereby improving care and value for patients and the healthcare system," said board-certified oncologist and hematologist Yuri Fesko, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics. "This new test merges this elite performance with improved access, given Quest's approximately 7,000 phlebotomy sites across the United States, helping to illuminate a path to better health for more patients."

Advancing disease detection for a prevalent blood cancer

Myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells, a type of white blood cell, in which dysregulated growth leads to the creation of abnormal antibodies affecting the blood and bones. About 36,000 new cases of myeloma are diagnosed every year in the United States, and nearly 11,000 patients die of the disease annually, according to the American Cancer Society, making it one of the most common types of plasma cell cancers. While incurable, myeloma can often be treated as a chronic condition using chemotherapy and other personalized treatments and guided by MRD monitoring during and after treatment. Physicians typically assess MRD using flow cytometry methods that detect abnormal cells in bone marrow aspirates, a type of biopsy. In recent years, next-generation sequencing has been deployed on both blood and bone marrow aspirate specimens, improving sensitivity tenfold compared to conventional flow cytometry, but at a higher price point.

The new test from Quest is unique for using next-generation flow cytometry techniques with a level of detection comparable to next-generation sequencing but on noninvasive blood specimens instead of bone marrow aspirates. In addition, the test can be used in situations where a baseline aspirate sample is not available, unlike NGS methods, which require a pre-treatment baseline sample to provide a reference for ongoing monitoring. The test also features five-day specimen stability, compared to three or fewer days by conventional flow cytometry, supporting access when specimen transport to the lab takes several days.

"The enthusiastic response received at the recent American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition upon educating the medical community about the Quest Flow Cytometry MRD for Myeloma test made it clear to me that this assay has the potential to greatly improve the treatment paradigm," said Timothy Looney, PhD, Senior Director, Immuno-Oncology, Quest Diagnostics. "The sensitivity, cost, and sample stability that we can now offer to patients and their care team will help those suffering from this potentially devastating condition."

In addition to supporting clinical care, the Quest Flow Cytometry MRD for Myeloma test is expected to have utility as a response monitoring tool in clinical trials. In January 2026, the FDA provided draft guidance on using MRD as a primary endpoint in trials evaluating drug and biological products to treat patients with multiple myeloma to support accelerated approval.

Quest is a leading provider of oncology testing services, including the Haystack MRD® test for assessing MRD in solid tumor cancers. This new offering complements Quest's comprehensive portfolio of hematopathology and advanced molecular oncology testing and services aiding care and outcomes for patients with cancer.

About Quest Diagnostics



Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

*Data on File

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-launches-novel-flow-cytometry-mrd-blood-test-for-myeloma-enabling-ultrasensitive-detection-of-residual-disease-302675315.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics