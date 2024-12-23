Quantum-Si’s New Preprint Showcases Advances in Protein Variant Detection using ProteoVue™ Software with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™

Announces early access availability of ProteoVue Software

ProteoVue is part of broader set of innovation initiatives, including the Company’s recently announced collaboration with NVIDIA, to leverage AI to enhance sequencing performance

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced a new paper that was submitted to BioRxiv, demonstrating the capabilities of its proprietary bioinformatics tool called ProteoVue, for detecting and quantifying Single Amino Acid Variants (SAAVs). The paper, titled “Detecting Amino Acid Variants Using Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS),” highlights the transformative potential of Quantum-Si’s Platinum® benchtop instrument in advancing proteomics research and applications. The full preprint publication will be available soon on the BioRxiv website.





ProteoVue is an advanced analysis workflow within the Platinum Analysis Software, designed to detect and quantify amino acid variants in complex protein systems. ProteoVue’s capabilities enable detecting a broad variety of protein variation including isobaric variations, quantifying post-translational modifications, and characterizing proteins with unnatural amino acids. ProteoVue empowers cutting-edge research in proteoform science and protein therapeutics.

“ProteoVue is a major step forward in harnessing the power of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “This innovation showcases how our NGPS™ platform enables precise and scalable proteomic analysis, providing researchers with tools to better uncover protein variations critical for understanding biology and disease.”

The paper establishes ProteoVue as a comprehensive tool for SAAV detection and quantification. Using Quantum-Si’s NGPS technology, ProteoVue leverages advanced signal processing, neural network-driven kinetic signature modeling, and a robust clustering framework to provide unparalleled insights into protein variants, including those traditionally undetectable by mass spectrometry.

Key Findings:

Single Molecule Variant Detection : ProteoVue demonstrates the ability to detect and quantify amino acid variants through real-time measurement of individual protein molecules.

Detection Across Variant Types: The pipeline differentiates between different variant types by measuring change in single molecule kinetic features associated with a variant.

“This paper underscores the potential of ProteoVue to support advanced research in biomarker discovery, precision medicine, and proteomics” said John Vieceli, Chief Product Officer at Quantum-Si. “The work described here is part of our broader effort to continually enhance NGPS analysis pipelines for customers. Our proprietary analysis tools, combined with our collaboration with NVIDIA, will enable us to further leverage AI and GPUs to process the large volume of data expected to be produced across our instrument portfolio, including the recently announced next generation platform, Proteus.”

The Company previously announced a collaboration relationship with NVIDIA as part of its Investor & Analyst Day on November 20, 2024 which introduced the Proteus platform and other advancements.

Quantum-Si invites researchers and potential collaborators to early access of the ProteoVue workflow. To learn how you can become part of the journey toward deeper understanding and groundbreaking discoveries, visit: Protein Variant Applications.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway and its financial guidance for the full year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instrument and kits and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

