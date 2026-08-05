Quanterix To Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 10, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET, to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Quanterix will issue a press release regarding its second quarter 2026 financial results prior to the conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026. The press release will be posted on the Quanterix website at http://www.quanterix.com/.

In conjunction with this announcement, the Company will host a conference call on August 10, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET. The dial-in number for USA & Canada is Toll-Free (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and the conference ID is 9896910.

Interested investors can also listen to the live webcast from the Event Details page in the Investors section of the Quanterix website at https://ir.quanterix.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

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