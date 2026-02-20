Quanterix To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 2, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

Quanterix will issue a press release regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results prior to the conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, after the market closes. The press release will be posted on the Quanterix website at http://www.quanterix.com/.

To listen to the live conference call, investors can dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and enter conference ID 7904928.

Interested investors can also access the live webcast from the News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at http://www.quanterix.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,396 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations

Joshua Young

ir@quanterix.com