Quanterix Showcases Innovation Powered by Simoa® at AD/PD with Customer Research and New Dried Blood Spot Extraction Kit

Simoa® technology highlighted in more than 80 posters and oral presentations demonstrating its impact on neurodegenerative disease research

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced the inclusion of a new dried blood spot extraction (DBS) kit as part of their industry-leading Simoa® assay kits at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD) in Vienna, Austria. This new extraction kit enables researchers to measure low-concentration biomarkers from dried blood spots using a more cost-effective and less invasive method.





Current Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative disease tests often require complex sample handling, repeated collections, and offer limited accessibility, particularly in remote or resource-limited settings, due to their reliance on venous blood draws. To address this, Quanterix, leveraging research from its collaboration with the DROP-AD Project at the University of Gothenburg, has developed a downstream DBS extraction kit that includes buffers and a sample preparation protocol, enabling accurate and sensitive measurement of neuro biomarkers from a DBS matrix. Validation studies show that DBS samples from two different devices tested with Simoa ALZpath p-Tau 217 and the Simoa extraction kit demonstrated correlation to venous in simulated CSF spiked samples of 0.75 to 0.86. This advancement lays critical groundwork for the development of scalable, minimally invasive diagnostic tools that can be deployed more broadly and equitably across populations.

“Our new dried blood spot (DBS) extraction kit represents a major step forward in making biomarker testing more accessible,” said Masoud Toloue, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanterix. “By simplifying sample collection, DBS has the potential to expand participation in Alzheimer’s research and clinical trials—especially among under-represented populations. This advancement will deepen our ability to understand the disease and its progression across diverse communities.”

Additionally, Quanterix’s Simoa platform will be featured in over 80 posters, presentations, and sessions at AD/PD, demonstrating its significant role in advancing neurodegenerative disease research. For a full list of research available at AD/PD, please visit AD/PD’s event website.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 3,200 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com.

