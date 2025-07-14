Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 11, 2025

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, today announced that on July 8, 2025, the Company approved inducement grants of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 267,269 shares of Quanterix common stock to twenty employees newly-hired in connection with the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company. The RSUs vest in full on the one year anniversary of the grant date, subject to the applicable individual’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With more than 3,400 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics.

