SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 11, 2025

July 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, today announced that on July 8, 2025, the Company approved inducement grants of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 267,269 shares of Quanterix common stock to twenty employees newly-hired in connection with the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company. The RSUs vest in full on the one year anniversary of the grant date, subject to the applicable individual’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With more than 3,400 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics.

Learn more at www.quanterix.com.


Contacts

Media
Marissa Klaassen
media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations
Joshua Young
ir@quanterix.com

Massachusetts Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
Leap Slashes 75% of Workforce, Explores Strategic Options
June 24, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view, Massachusetts, USA
Job Trends
$30M in Tax Incentives Fuel Job Growth: 1,500+ New Roles Coming to Massachusetts
June 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel