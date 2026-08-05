QT Imaging Advances Direct U.S. Commercial Strategy to Accelerate Adoption of its Breast Acoustic CT Scanner with Two Key Hires

Appoints breast imaging industry veterans Jason Dyer as VP Regional Sales East and Dave Reinhart as VP Regional Sales West

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today advanced the direct U.S. commercial strategy for its Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner with the appointment of Jason Dyer as Vice President Regional Sales East and Dave Reinhart as Vice President Regional Sales West. Both executives joined QT Imaging in July 2026 and report to Satrajit Misra, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“Building a direct U.S. commercial organization is an important step in QT Imaging’s evolution into a scalable precision imaging platform,” said Satrajit Misra, QT Imaging’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Jason and Dave bring tremendous experience in breast imaging and surgical oncology, established relationships across major healthcare systems, and proven records of introducing innovative medical technologies into complex clinical care environments.

“Working directly with breast imaging centers, clinicians and enterprise health systems will provide a better understanding of their clinical, operational and economic priorities, support evidence generation and physician education, and develop a more direct pathway for adoption of our technology,” he added. “We value our relationship with NXC Imaging and will continue to work collaboratively as we build the internal capabilities to support our next phase of growth.”

These hires support the Company’s evolution from a distributor-led sales model toward an integrated commercial model that enhances QT Imaging’s gross margin, direct ownership of customer engagement, strategic account development, clinical education and market development. QT Imaging will continue to work collaboratively with NXC Imaging, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., under the existing distribution arrangement.

QT Imaging’s commercial team will focus on developing relationships with leading medical centers and clinical stakeholders, assessing customer needs and establishing the infrastructure to support the Company’s longer-term U.S. commercialization strategy. Based on initial success and market feedback, QT Imaging may selectively add further commercial resources in 2027.

U.S. Commercial and Innovation Strategy

By combining the reach and resources of its established distribution relationship with a focused direct commercial organization, QT Imaging aims to strengthen customer relationships, support broader clinical adoption, expand evidence-supported applications, and build a scalable platform for sustainable long-term growth. More specifically, QT Imaging’s direct commercial organization supports multiple key strategic priorities:

Strengthen engagement with customers and clinical leaders - Build direct relationships with leading breast imaging centers, breast surgeons, medical oncologists, integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and key opinion leaders to support clinical evidence generation, physician education, adoption of QT Imaging technology towards strategic direct sales to key customers.





Build direct relationships with leading breast imaging centers, breast surgeons, medical oncologists, integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and key opinion leaders to support clinical evidence generation, physician education, adoption of QT Imaging technology towards strategic direct sales to key customers. Enhance support for IDNs and enterprise health systems - Establish dedicated commercial resources focused on communicating the clinical, operational and economic value of the QT Imaging platform and supporting potential adoption across multiple sites of care.





Establish dedicated commercial resources focused on communicating the clinical, operational and economic value of the QT Imaging platform and supporting potential adoption across multiple sites of care. Advance quantitative imaging biomarkers - Work closely with clinical and research partners to support the development and validation of quantitative imaging biomarkers designed to improve breast tissue characterization and provide objective measurements that may support clinical decision-making.





Work closely with clinical and research partners to support the development and validation of quantitative imaging biomarkers designed to improve breast tissue characterization and provide objective measurements that may support clinical decision-making. Evaluate potential applications in therapy monitoring - Support clinical research evaluating the use of QT Imaging technology to provide quantitative and reproducible assessments of treatment response in patients undergoing neoadjuvant therapy. Subject to clinical validation and applicable regulatory clearances, therapy monitoring may represent an important new clinical and commercial opportunity for the Company.





Support clinical research evaluating the use of QT Imaging technology to provide quantitative and reproducible assessments of treatment response in patients undergoing neoadjuvant therapy. Subject to clinical validation and applicable regulatory clearances, therapy monitoring may represent an important new clinical and commercial opportunity for the Company. Expand recurring software and analytics revenue - Increase adoption of QT Imaging’s biomarker software applications and develop future AI-enabled analytical capabilities delivered through Software-as-a-Service offerings, supporting recurring revenue and deeper customer engagement.

Jason Dyer, Vice President Regional Sales East

Mr. Dyer brings two decades of commercial leadership experience across breast imaging, breast cancer diagnostics, surgical oncology and medical devices. Before QT Imaging, he served as Vice President of Sales and Service at Clarix Imaging, where he helped build the company’s initial commercial organization following FDA clearance of its 3D breast specimen CT imaging system and supported significant commercial growth.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Dyer spent seven years with Faxitron, including serving as Vice President of Sales for the Eastern U.S., where he helped establish the company as a leader in breast specimen imaging prior to its acquisition by Hologic. He has worked extensively with breast surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, breast imaging centers, IDNs, academic medical centers, and national group purchasing organizations to introduce new breast imaging technologies into clinical practice.

Dave Reinhart, Vice President Regional Sales West

Mr. Reinhart brings more than 35 years of experience in breast imaging, breast cancer diagnostics, surgical oncology, ultrasound, and medical device commercialization. He has held senior commercial roles at Merit Medical Oncology, Clarix Imaging, SonoCiné, Bioptics/Faxitron and Siemens Medical Systems.

Throughout his career, Mr. Reinhart has worked alongside breast radiologists, surgeons and healthcare administrators to introduce innovative technologies across major health systems. He also brings extensive experience working with IDNs, government healthcare organizations and national group purchasing organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, Premier, Vizient, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and HCA Healthcare.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding QT Imaging’s direct U.S. commercial, its scientific strategy accelerating innovation in quantitative breast imaging, AI-powered image analysis, clinical evidence generation, and QT Imaging's next generation of imaging technologies, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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