QIAGEN Launches QIAmini to Automate Small-Batch Sample Preparation

Compact system offers research laboratories a time-saving and cost-efficient way to automate work still done by hand

Reduction in hands-on time of over 80% compared with manual sample processing

Third new sample preparation system launched in 2026 expands automation portfolio from small research labs to high-throughput research and clinical testing

VENLO, Netherlands & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAmini, a compact automated sample preparation system designed to give research laboratories a time-saving and cost-efficient alternative to processing samples by hand.

QIAmini is designed primarily for academic laboratories and other research customers processing smaller sample batches that do not require larger automated systems. QIAGEN estimates the addressable market at more than 100,000 potential instrument placements worldwide. Automation can reduce repetitive manual work and free up skilled laboratory staff, which can be difficult to recruit and retain.

QIAmini is a benchtop system with a footprint about the size of a sheet of printer paper. It processes up to eight samples per run and automates DNA and RNA extraction and purification. Across evaluated workflows, QIAmini reduced hands-on time by over 80%.

“Automation should not depend on batch size,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “QIAmini gives labs processing smaller batches a practical way to replace repetitive manual work with automation. It also expands our automation portfolio from small batches to high-throughput research and clinical testing.”

Five dedicated QIAmini kits support DNA and RNA sample processing from biological materials such as tissue, cells, cheek swabs, whole blood, body fluids and stool. Applications include PCR, digital PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

QIAmini is the third new QIAGEN sample preparation system launched in 2026. It follows QIAsprint Connect for high-throughput research sample processing and QIAsymphony Connect for medium-throughput sample processing in research and clinical laboratories.

For more information about QIAmini, visit https://www.qiagen.com/qiamini or register for the Qrious Show on October 8 at https://www.qiagen.com/knowledge-and-support/knowledge-hub/events-and-webinars/qiamini

QIAmini is intended for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed about 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding QIAGEN’s products, product development and launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities and future business performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the development and commercial success of new products, regulatory approvals, competition, changes in customer demand and funding, economic and market conditions, supply chain disruptions, cybersecurity incidents, litigation and other risks described under “Risk Factors” in QIAGEN’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIAGEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Life Sciences

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