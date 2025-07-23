QIAGEN Expands NGS Portfolio with Launch of QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels

Expansion of QIAseq portfolio to Long Read Panels enables high-resolution analysis of complex genomic regions using long-read sequencing

Supports NGS platforms such as PacBio for applications including structural variants, HLA typing and repeat expansions

QIAGEN supporting fully integrated workflow from best-in-class sample preparation through to powerful bioinformatics for analysis and interpretation

VENLO, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its new QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels, a suite of target enrichment solutions designed to unlock long-read sequencing of genomically complex regions.

This new offering strengthens QIAGEN’s position as a provider of differentiated solutions for use on any next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms spanning both short- and long-read technologies.

The new QIAGEN panels are optimized for use with native long-read platforms, including from PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), and designed to enable researchers to capture a broader spectrum of genomic variation. Applications include HLA typing, repeat expansion analysis, and the detection of structural variants – areas where short-read sequencing have been shown to have challenges.

“This launch is a major milestone in our genomics strategy and reflects our long-term commitment to enabling cutting-edge science,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “We are making investments into our portfolio supporting NGS applications to expand the boundaries of what’s possible in areas like immune profiling, complex disease genetics and cancer biology. Our goal is to empower researchers with deeper genomic insights, but also to accelerate the translation of discoveries into future clinical applications.”

“We are excited to expand our targeted sequencing offerings in partnership with QIAGEN. These new panels launch at a time when we’re seeing enthusiastic adoption of our benchtop sequencer, Vega, which leverages the power of HiFi sequencing. With its long reads, exceptional accuracy, and ability to resolve complex genomic regions, HiFi is unlocking new possibilities in targeted sequencing—especially in clinical and translational research applications,” said David Miller, Vice President, Global Marketing, at PacBio.

Built on QIAGEN’s proven hybrid-capture chemistry, the QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels deliver:

High target completeness and uniformity

Flexible panel formats – including fixed panels for hereditary cancers and HLA typing, as well as customizable panels

Compatibility with high-molecular-weight DNA extraction kits

Seamless integration with QIAGEN Digital Insights bioinformatics for streamlined data interpretation

The launch comes as long-read sequencing gains momentum in areas such as translational and clinical research. Unlike synthetic long-read or short-read technologies, native long-read sequencing provides greater insight into complex genomic regions designed to improve accuracy in haplotype phasing, repeat detection and variant resolution.

QIAGEN’s expanded portfolio now allows researchers to choose between short- and long-read sequencing – or combine them – depending on their sample type and research objectives.

QIAGEN’s end-to-end NGS solutions empower genomic discovery across research and clinical settings. The portfolio integrates robust extraction kits and instruments for diverse and challenging sample types with dedicated target enrichment panels and streamlined library preparation and quality control automation. These solutions support whole genome, transcriptome, exome, targeted and RNA sequencing, and are compatible with major sequencing platforms. Following sequencing, advanced bioinformatics tools translate complex NGS data into actionable biological insights, enabling applications in academic research, biopharma and oncology.

To learn more about QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels, visit www.qiagen.com/qiaseq-long-read-seq.

