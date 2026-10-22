PVP Labs to Present Four Taphalgin® (Lumekefamide) Scientific Posters at IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain

Preclinical and clinical research spans postoperative and cancer-related pain

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotechnology--PVP Labs, a biotechnology company developing peptide-based therapeutics, today announced that four scientific abstracts examining Taphalgin® (lumekefamide) have been accepted for poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2026 World Congress on Pain, October 26–30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The congress is the largest global gathering of pain professionals, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, and healthcare providers from around the world.

The four posters cover preclinical dose–response and duration of analgesia, Phase I and II clinical evaluation in cancer-related pain, and Phase III clinical findings in postoperative and chronic cancer-related pain. Together, they provide a broad view of Taphalgin’s research program, including analgesic efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and comparisons with established analgesics.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Stauffer, Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Vyacheslav Kosorukov, and Chief Executive Officer Eugene Zabolotsky will attend to share the findings and engage with international pain experts and prospective partners. Dr. Stauffer is the presenting author and Dr. Kosorukov the senior author on all four abstracts.

“Presenting four scientific posters at the IASP World Congress gives us an important opportunity to share Taphalgin’s preclinical and clinical evidence with the global pain community,” said Eugene Zabolotsky, CEO of PVP Labs. “We look forward to scientific discussions with leading researchers and clinicians, learning from their perspectives, building collaborations, and engaging with strategic partners and investors interested in supporting the program’s next stage of development.”

Taphalgin is a novel synthetic tetrapeptide analgesic with a dual-mechanism pharmacologic profile, acting as an agonist of the mu-opioid receptor and an inhibitor of N-type calcium channels. It is approved and marketed outside the United States for acute postoperative and chronic cancer-related pain. Taphalgin is under regulatory development in the United States and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About PVP Labs

PVP Labs is a Singapore-based biotechnology company developing peptide-based therapeutics for pain, infectious diseases, and wound care. Visit pvp-labs.com.

Media, Investment, and Partnership Inquiries

Eugene Zabolotsky | Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (941) 237-0898

E-mail: e.zabolotsky@pvp-labs.com

Website: www.pvp-labs.com