Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Appoints Dr. Amy Hajari Case as Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the nation’s leading pulmonary fibrosis (PF) research, education and advocacy organization, today announced the appointment of Amy Hajari Case, MD, FCCP, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hajari Case, Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program and Pulmonary and Critical Care Research Department at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, joined the PFF as Senior Medical Advisor for Education and Awareness in 2020.

“Dr. Hajari Case is respected as a thoughtful, empathetic leader in education and communication for ILD patients.”

“Dr. Hajari Case is respected by her peers and community as a thoughtful, empathetic leader in education and communication for ILD patients. She has demonstrated the ability to reach across our entire PF community to develop initiatives to serve the overall long-term mission of the PFF,” said David McNinch, President of the PFF Board of Directors.

“The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s mission to provide unparalleled support to patients and their loved ones while advancing research and development of novel treatments and eventually a cure for pulmonary fibrosis is vitally important,” said Dr. Hajari Case. “I’m honored to assume this new role with the PFF team at a time when the therapeutic pipeline for people living with PF and interstitial lung disease is so promising.”

Dr. Hajari Case holds board certifications in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine. She is a member of the American Thoracic Society and a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. Dr. Hajari Case specializes in the diagnosis and management of patients with interstitial lung diseases and serves as the principal investigator for numerous clinical trials for pulmonary fibrosis. She received her undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College and earned her medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency and pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Hajari Case will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer effective immediately and will continue to see patients at Piedmont Healthcare.

“Dr. Hajari Case will play a key role in developing the PFF’s strategic plan, including initiatives to engage patients in clinical trials,” said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. “We are excited to have her leadership as we enter a new era of AI in healthcare, with the potential to accelerate progress in research and patient care.”

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). These disorders are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the ability of the lung to absorb oxygen. The prevalence of PF is on the rise with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Programand has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visitor call(844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

773-332-6201

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmonary-fibrosis-foundation-appoints-dr-amy-hajari-case-as-chief-medical-officer-302283293.html

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation