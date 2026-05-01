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Press Releases

Prothena to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7

May 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PRTA #Prothena--Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with the financial results release on May 7.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including Parkinson’s disease, ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena is developing and applying CYTOPE®, a novel technology that incorporates a cell-internalizing domain to drive efficient cytosolic delivery with highly specific marcomolecular effectors. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) @ProthenaCorp.


Contacts

Mark Johnson, CFA
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-837-8550
IR@prothena.com
Media@prothena.com

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