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Protego Biopharma Appoints Jae B. Kim, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

June 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protego Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule drugs that target protein misfolding diseases, today announced the appointment of Jae B. Kim, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Kim joins Protego after serving as Chief Medical Officer of Septerna since 2024.

Jae B. Kim, MD

Prior to Septerna, Dr. Kim served as Chief Medical Officer at Design Therapeutics, where he led the clinical advancement of the company's pipeline of small molecule genomic therapeutics. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer at Avidity Biosciences, Vice President of Clinical Development at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and held roles of increasing responsibility in global development at MyoKardia and Amgen. He has contributed to the development and/or approval of multiple drugs for cardiovascular and rare diseases, including Givlaari (givosiran), Amvuttra (vutrisiran), Leqvio (inclisiran), Camzyos (mavacamten), Corlanor (ivabradine), and Repatha (evolcumab).

"Dr. Kim is an accomplished healthcare executive who brings to Protego a wealth of experience in advancing novel therapies across multiple therapeutic areas in addition to cardiovascular diseases," said Brent J. Warner, CEO of Protego. "He joins Protego at an opportune time to help advance our lead program PROT-001, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone designed to treat light chain amyloidosis, into pivotal studies this year."

A board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Kim's academic career has included serving on the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital. He earned his BA in Biological Sciences from Cornell University and his MD from Cornell University Medical College, completed a postdoctoral fellowship in genetics at Harvard Medical School, and completed clinical training in cardiovascular disease at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I am pleased to join the Protego team and lead the global registration program that will pursue accelerated and full approval for PROT-001 in light chain amyloidosis, and potentially change the standard of care by addressing the root cause of this disease," said Kim. "My excitement about chaperoning this innovative therapy through late-stage development reflects my passion for addressing rare diseases with serious unmet medical needs."

About Protego Biopharma

Protego Biopharma is a San Diego-based biotech company focused on developing small-molecule drugs that target protein misfolding pathways. By reprogramming cellular processes to restore proper protein function, Protego aims to treat rare and systemic diseases with precision and improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.protegobio.com.

Protego Biopharma logo

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SOURCE Protego Biopharma

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