Propanc Biopharma’s CEO Forecasts New Medical Breakthroughs in the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer Over the Next Decade

Plans to File CTA for Ph. 1b, FIH Study, 30 – 40 Advanced Cancer Patients in ‘26

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Mr. James Nathanielsz, forecasts new medical breakthroughs in the fight against pancreatic cancer over the next decade. Recent developments in treatment reflect a level of progress that has been difficult to achieve in this field. Clinical stage companies like Revolution Medicines Inc. and Erasca Inc. have demonstrated significant advancements in this field.

New clinical data from a late-stage trial targeting KRAS mutations, which are present in many pancreatic cancer cases, showed a meaningful improvement in overall survival. Patients receiving the targeted therapy lived approximately 13 months compared to about 7 months with standard treatment. For a disease where outcomes have remained largely unchanged for decades, this represents an important step forward.

At the same time, additional data from combination therapy approaches are reinforcing a broader trend. In one study, a treatment designed to improve tumor penetration and support immune response increased one year survival rates to roughly 42%, compared to 22% with chemotherapy alone. These types of results are beginning to show that progress is more likely when multiple biological mechanisms are addressed together rather than in isolation. What stands out across these developments is not only the improvement in outcomes, but also what they reveal about the nature of pancreatic cancer. This is a disease driven by complex signaling pathways and supported by a highly resistant tumor environment. Targeting a single pathway, even one as important as KRAS, may not be sufficient on its own.

“From a broader perspective, these findings reinforce the importance of continuing to deepen our understanding of the underlying biology that drives both growth and resistance. While these advances are encouraging, survival outcomes remain limited, and there is still significant work to be done,” said Mr. Nathanielsz. “At Propanc, we view this progress as part of a larger shift toward more biologically informed treatment strategies. Continued research into the mechanisms that support tumor persistence and recurrence will be critical in improving outcomes for patients facing this disease.”

Propanc’s lead asset, PRP, achieved Orphan Drug Designation status from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in 2017. Compassionate use data published in Scientific Reports, an online Nature journal, administering a once daily suppository of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen in a fixed combination of 8.92mg ea., resulted in 3 out of 4 patients significantly exceeding life expectancy from terminal pancreatic cancer with no severe or even serious side effects observed from treatment (2017).

The Company plans to file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Australia for a Phase 1b, First-In-Human, Maximum Tolerated Dose study in 30 – 40 advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors using PRP in an I.V. formulation administered once weekly later this year. It will be at significantly higher doses than the compassionate use study based on non-clinical safety and tolerability data translating to a safe starting dose in humans. After Phase 1 completion, the Company plans to then undertake two, Phase 2, 60 patient studies in pancreatic and ovarian cancers to establish proof of concept for each therapeutic indication.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

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Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

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