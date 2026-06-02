Propanc Biopharma’s CEO Attends Keynote Address, “Rejuvenation and Health: Science for an Ageing Society,” at the University of Granada, Spain

Dr. Juan Carlos Izpisúa Provides the UGR With the Keys to Science Against Ageing

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer, attended a keynote address, “Rejuvenation and Health: Science for an Ageing Society,” the title of a new edition of 'Dialogues with Society', an event organized by the Social Council of the University of Granada (UGR), held at the historical Hospital Real, Granada, Spain, first inaugurated in 1526. Dr. Juan Carlos Izpisúa provided the UGR with the keys to science against ageing. Dr. Izpisúa is one of the world's foremost influential scientists in the field of developmental biology and regenerative medicine.

The prestigious international researcher Dr. Izpisúa helped to understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms responsible for embryonic development, from the moment of fertilization to the formation of an adult organism composed of millions of cells. These discoveries are having a significant impact on the development of novel treatments for diseases and have contributed to the creation of new frontiers for biomedical science, in fields such as organ and tissue regeneration and the fight against human ageing. The Rector of the UGR, Pedro Mercado, and the President of the Social Council, Teresa Pagés, participated in this meeting. Juan Antonio Marchal Corrales, Professor of Human Anatomy and Embryology at the University of Granada, presented the conference.

“It was an honor to attend the keynote address of Dr. Izpisúa whose scientific interests and vision for the future of humanity are world renowned,” said Mr. Nathanielsz. “Propanc’s research into the use of proenzymes to differentiate specific target cells at the core of many age-related diseases is right in the center of this pioneering field of research. Our collaboration with the Universities of Granada and Jaén will continue to investigate this field of research, specifically cell rejuvenation of tissues relating to diseases such as fibrosis and diabetes, as well as cancer from solid tumors. Given our lead asset, PRP, is on schedule to enter a Phase 1b, First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients, we are poised to transform this key research into potentially meaningful clinical benefits that could unlock the mystery of many different chronic diseases.”

Dr. Izpisúa belongs to Altos Labs, San Diego Institute of Science (USA), and holds an honorary doctorate from the UGR. The scientist held a meeting prior to the event with the Rector of the University of Granada, Pedro Mercado, in which the vice-rector for the Ceuta and Melilla Campuses, Strategic Planning and Communication, Salvador del Barrio, and the President of the Social Council, Teresa Pagés, among other personalities, also participated. Mr. Nathanielsz was an honorary guest of Professor Marchal Corrales and Macarena Perán, Professor of Human Anatomy and Embryology, at the University of Jaén, and Propanc’s lead coresearchers.





Left to Right: Professor Marchal Corrales, Dr. Juan Carlos Izpisúa, Professor Macarena Perán & Mr. James Nathanielsz





Dr. Juan Carlos Izpisúa (center), UGR Dignitaries & Mr. James Nathanielsz

For the original article relating to this event, please access the following link:

Juan Carlos Izpisúa provides the UGR with the keys to science against ageing - Canal UGR

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

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Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

Investor Contact:

irteam@propanc.com

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