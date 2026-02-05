Propanc Biopharma Unveils PRP: A Game-Changing Proenzyme Therapy Poised to Challenge Standard Cancer Treatments in the $3+ Billion Pancreatic Cancer Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today highlighted the potential of its lead proenzyme therapy, PRP, as a novel approach that could compete with existing approved therapies for solid tumors, particularly in areas of high unmet need such as pancreatic cancer.

PRP is a proprietary intravenous formulation combining two pancreatic proenzymes—trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen—in a synergistic ratio. This innovative therapy targets cancer stem cells, suppresses epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), inhibits tumor angiogenesis (blood vessel formation), controls cancer cell migration, and promotes cancer cell death while potentially sparing healthy tissue. Preclinical studies have demonstrated significant effects, including over 85% tumor growth inhibition in models and enhanced chemosensitivity, suggesting PRP could improve outcomes when used alongside or as an alternative to standard treatments.

Unlike many approved therapies that focus on direct cytotoxicity or targeted pathways with often severe side effects, PRP represents a differentiated mechanism inspired by over a century of enzyme research. It aims to address the root causes of cancer proliferation, recurrence, and metastasis—the primary drivers of mortality in advanced cancers—potentially offering a long-term, less toxic option for patients.

Current standard treatments for cancers like pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal include chemotherapy regimens (e.g., gemcitabine-based for pancreatic cancer), targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combinations. These options frequently provide limited durable responses, especially in metastatic settings, and are associated with significant toxicity, resistance development, and poor prognosis in late-stage disease.

PRP’s novel proenzyme activation targets cancer stem cells and alters the tumor microenvironment, including effects on cancer-associated fibroblasts in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), as recently published in peer-reviewed journals. This positions PRP as a potential complementary or alternative therapy that could enhance efficacy, reduce recurrence, and improve quality of life by minimizing harsh side effects common in conventional chemotherapy or radiation. With FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted in 2017 for pancreatic cancer, PRP addresses a critical gap where approved therapies often fall short in preventing metastasis and extending survival.

The global pancreatic cancer treatment market, one of Propanc’s key initial focus areas, is experiencing robust growth amid rising incidence and ongoing innovation needs. According to industry sources, estimates indicate the market was valued at approximately $3.25 billion in 2025, projected to reach $3.70 billion in 2026 and expand significantly to $10.25 billion by 2034 (CAGR of 13.62%). Broader therapeutics and diagnostics segments for pancreatic cancer are forecasted to be around $4.90 billion in 2025, growing to over $7 billion by 2030.

Solid tumors, including pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers, represent about 80% of all cancers and a substantial commercial opportunity. Propanc’s focus on preventing recurrence and metastasis in these indications aligns with the demand for more effective, tolerable long-term therapies in a market where current options leave many patients underserved.

Propanc is preparing for a landmark Phase 1b First-In-Human study in 2026, evaluating PRP in approximately 30 – 40 patients with advanced solid tumors at a leading center like Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne. This dose-finding trial will pave the way for subsequent Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies in specific indications such as pancreatic and ovarian cancers. The company continues to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio, with recent provisional patent filings and grants enhancing protection for formulations, production methods, and therapeutic applications.

“We are excited about PRP’s potential to transform cancer care by targeting the underlying mechanisms of metastasis with a mechanism that could offer meaningful advantages over existing therapies,” said Mr James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we advance toward human trials, we remain committed to delivering hope to patients facing limited options for aggressive cancers from solid tumors.”

