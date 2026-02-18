Propanc Biopharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Half Yearly 2025/26 Results

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced an update on corporate progress and reported half yearly financial results as of December 31, 2025 (Year end June 30).

Corporate and R&D Highlights

Accelerates IP Momentum: Files Four Provisional Patent Applications – Strengthening Global Protection for Breakthrough Proenzyme Formulations

Four provisional patent applications were filed with IP Australia detailing two new methods to treat resistant cancer and fibrosis, methods of producing synthetic trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, and innovative formulations of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. As these applications advance to national phase entry across major global markets, it is expected to more than double the Company’s IP portfolio — from approximately 90 to over 200 patents — covering compositions, formulations, treatment methods, and new therapeutic indications

Publishes Impact of Proenzymes on Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Fibroblasts in Peer Reviewed Journal

The Company and its joint research partners at the Universities of Jaén and Granada published key findings in a peer reviewed journal, Scientific Reports, regarding the impact of proenzymes on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) fibroblasts. The tumor microenvironment (TME) plays a pivotal role in tumor initiation, progression, and the form of pre-metastatic niches. PDAC is characterized by a dense fibrotic stroma containing a significant enriched population of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). The interplay between CAFs and tumor cells is crucial in driving tumor advancement and metastasis, underscoring the potential benefits of novel therapeutic strategies targeting stromal cells to improve patient survival. PRP, consisting of two bovine derived pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, have shown efficacy in cancer treatment. The findings demonstrate PRP exerts multifaceted effects. Results underscore the candidacy of PRP as a potential disruptor of the TME.

Corporate and Financial Updates

$100 Million Private Placement Facility

Propanc entered into a private placement agreement for up to $100 million to accelerate clinical development. The Company received an initial $1 million investment upon issuance of 100 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. A further $500,000 investment was received upon exercise of 50 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Q1 Financial Summary (Quarter Ended September 30, 2025)

Total assets: $15.11 million

Total liabilities reduced by $2.07 million

Convertible notes reduced to $55,000 (from $538,000)

Net cash from financing activities: $3.49 million

Quarter-end cash: $561,237

$0.5 million tranche from the Series C facility subsequently received

The Company expects the financing facility to continually support planned R&D activities, including advancement of PRP and Rec-PRP.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with the advancements made with our R&D programs and in particular, our lead asset PRP which we are preparing for our world-first, Phase 1b, First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients,” said James Nathanielsz, CEO of Propanc. “We are executing several activities in preparation for this pivotal study, which we believe will become a future breakthrough treatment for metastatic cancer from solid tumors, especially fast spreading tumors with a poor patient prognosis where few treatment options exist. Activities include partnering with GMP manufacturing and bio-analytical contract organizations to produce the drug product and validate the pharmacokinetics method for the upcoming pivotal study. In the meantime, we continue to build the foundation for sustained success by extending our scientific research through partner universities, which enables further patentable discoveries including new therapeutic indications that could elevate proenzyme technology to future blockbuster status.”

PROPANC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 561,237 $ 12,088 GST tax receivable 16,994 5,302 Prepaid expenses - current portion 7,127,293 8,334,046 Other current assets 1,400 1,380 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 7,706,924 8,352,816 Deferred offering costs - 291,773 Prepaid expenses - long-term portion 7,347,310 10,925,835 Security deposit - related party 2,000 1,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - related party 50,901 59,413 Property and equipment, net 4,397 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,111,532 $ 19,631,808 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 957,483 $ 1,249,596 Accrued expenses and other payables 860,463 1,486,550 Accrued interest 168,152 190,795 Loans payable 65,280 65,280 Loans payable - related parties, net of discount 472,083 415,329 Notes payable, net of discount - 543,312 Convertible notes, net of discounts and including put premiums 55,000 537,921 Operating lease liability - related party, current portion 21,604 17,664 Warrant liability 288,635 - Embedded conversion option liabilities 32,128 403,892 Employee benefit liability 703,190 667,901 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,624,018 5,578,240 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loan payable - long-term - related party, net of discount - 105,627 Operating lease liability - long-term portion - related party 35,249 41,749 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 35,249 147,376 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 3,659,267 $ 5,725,616 Temporary Equity – Convertible Preferred Stock Series C - $0.01 par value, $10,000 stated value, 9,900 shares designated and authorized, 100 (liquidation value of $1,000,000) and none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively $ 1,000,000 $ - Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 9) - - STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, 1,500,005 shares authorized, $0.01 par value: Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares previously authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 $ - $ - Series B preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 13,449,688 and 11,611,782 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 13,450 11,612 Common stock issuable (7,750 and 7,750 shares as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 143,640,067 138,243,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,328,115 1,318,917 Accumulated deficit (134,482,898 ) (125,621,520 ) Treasury stock ($0.001 share) (46,477 ) (46,477 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 10,452,265 13,906,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 15,111,532 $ 19,631,808





PROPANC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

December 31, For the six months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - OPERATING EXPENSES Administration expenses 3,628,173 153,593 8,226,747 374,352 Occupancy expenses - related party 6,600 5,401 21,389 13,718 Research and development 19,961 54,388 80,162 116,102 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 3,654,734 213,382 8,328,298 504,172 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,654,734 ) (213,382 ) (8,328,298 ) (504,172 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (58,955 ) (118,943 ) (364,604 ) (205,173 ) Interest income 37 - 56 1 Derivative expense - (8,559 ) - (35,741 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 87,728 13,581 68,022 66,368 Change in fair value of warrant liability 593,710 - 593,710 - Other expense (54,000 ) - (54,000 ) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net 14,317 (18,759 ) 210,178 (30,078 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) (19,497 ) (84,121 ) (54,196 ) (75,698 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 563,340 (216,801 ) 399,166 (280,321 ) LOSS BEFORE TAXES (3,091,394 ) (430,183 ) (7,929,132 ) (784,493 ) Tax benefit - - - - NET LOSS $ (3,091,394 ) $ (430,183 ) $ (7,929,132 ) $ (784,493 ) Deemed Dividend (932,246 ) - (932,246 ) - NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (4,023,640 ) $ (430,183 ) $ (8,861,378 ) $ (784,493 ) BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $ (0.30 ) $ (32.23 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (67.65 ) BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 13,360,358 13,347 12,848,520 11,597 NET LOSS $ (4,023,640 ) $ (430,183 ) $ (8,861,378 ) $ (784,493 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) (7,846 ) 321,230 9,198 222,287 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (7,846 ) 321,230 9,198 222,287 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (4,031,486 ) $ (108,953 ) $ (8,852,180 ) $ (562,206 )

The accompanying unaudited condensed notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.