Propanc Biopharma Announces Positive Preclinical and Early Translational Data for PRP Showing >90% Tumor Growth Inhibition and Significant Survival Benefit in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Models

Accelerates Phase 1b First-in-Human Trial Timeline

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced compelling new preclinical and translational data for its lead candidate PRP in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant solid tumors.

In orthotopic and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of advanced PDAC, 3 times weekly intravenous PRP achieved:

Greater than 90% mean tumor growth inhibition versus vehicle controls (p < 0.001)

Marked reduction in metastatic burden in liver and peritoneum

Significant remodeling of the tumor microenvironment, including decreased cancer-associated fibroblast activity, reduced fibrosis, and suppression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers

Enhanced sensitivity of chemo-resistant PDAC cells to standard-of-care gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, allowing lower chemotherapy doses while improving efficacy

Median overall survival extension of more than 2.5-fold in treated animals compared with controls



These results are built on previously reported >85% tumor growth inhibition data and peer-reviewed findings on PRP’s impact on PDAC fibroblasts. Translational analyses from limited prior compassionate-use experience with related proenzyme formulations further support a favorable safety profile and signals of prolonged survival in advanced solid-tumor patients.

“Pancreatic cancer remains one of oncology’s greatest challenges, with five-year survival rates still near 13% and limited durable options for patients with metastatic disease,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “These new data reinforce PRP’s differentiated mechanism — targeting cancer stem cells, disrupting the fibrotic microenvironment, and potentially overcoming resistance — and give us strong conviction as we move into the clinic. We are accelerating our Phase 1b, First-In-Human study in advanced solid tumors, with pancreatic cancer as a key focus indication, and expect to submit the clinical trial application in Australia in the coming months.”

PRP is a proprietary fixed-ratio combination of the pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, administered by once – weekly intravenous injection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted Orphan Drug Designation to PRP for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The Company has advanced manufacturing (GMP production targeted for late 2026), pharmacokinetics assay validation, and clinical partnerships, including a memorandum of understanding with Avance Clinical, to support efficient execution of the planned Phase 1b study in approximately 30 – 40 patients with advanced solid tumors.

The global pancreatic cancer treatment market is projected to grow substantially in the coming years amid rising incidence and demand for therapies that address metastasis and resistance. Propanc believes PRP’s unique mechanism positions it as a potential complementary or alternative approach that could improve outcomes while offering a more favorable tolerability profile than many existing regimens.

Further details of the new studies are expected to be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting. The Company remains focused on initiating the Phase 1b trial as rapidly as possible and generating the clinical data needed to advance PRP into proof-of-concept studies in PDAC and other high-unmet-need solid tumors.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

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