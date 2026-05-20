ProEncia Biotechnology Closes Pre-Seed Funding to Advance Next-Gen, Patent-Pending Periodontal Disease Treatment

Fast-growth biopharma startup develops groundbreaking product pipeline to target oral health epidemic

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#periodontaldisease--Twin Cities-based ProEncia Biotechnology, a biopharma startup, today announced the company has closed significant pre-seed funding to advance its next-generation periodontal disease treatment. Funding will be applied to further develop, commercialize, and license a pipeline of novel, non-invasive periodontal care products designed for patients suffering from periodontal disease at all stages of severity.

“According to the World Health Organization, more than one billion people globally, and more than 100 million people in the U.S., suffer from periodontal disease,” said Tapos Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, ProEncia Biotechnology. “There’s an urgent need for innovation to resolve this epidemic and bring safe, effective solutions to lifelong sufferers of this condition.”

ProEncia also announced that it had received official confirmation from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that its provisional patent application (No. 63/765,225), titled “Compositions and Method for Prophylactic, Symptomatic, Therapeutic, and Cosmetic Periodontal Care,” is now incorporated in a non-provisional PCT International application (No. 19/548,447) and has been entered into the federal patent filing system.

“The commercial demand for a new approach to periodontal treatment is enormous,” said Austin Loeb, COO and Co-Founder, ProEncia Biotechnology. “The ProEncia team is committed to advancing its groundbreaking treatment and expanding care options for periodontal disease patients.”

For more information, visit www.proenciabio.com.

To hear from ProEncia patients in their own words, visit https://www.proenciabio.com/patients

About ProEncia Biotechnology

Co-Founded in 2022 with the scientific and clinical leadership of Dr. Tarun Ghosh and Dr. Thomas Hoover, ProEncia Biotechnology is a Minnesota-based innovative periodontal care company. ProEncia is focused on developing a new generation of easy-to-use, non-toxic, and non-invasive oral care options for adult patients at all stages of periodontal disease, including gingivitis and periodontitis. ProEncia’s treatments are based on novel, patent-pending technology and include multiple prophylactic and therapeutic products.

About Periodontal Disease

Periodontal (gum) disease is a broad term for conditions involving chronic and progressive inflammation, infection, and damage of the tissues (gum, ligament, and bone) that surround and support the teeth. It can lead to bleeding, sensitivity, halitosis (bad breath), tooth mobility, tissue loss, bone loss, and other oral symptoms. A new and growing body of research is beginning to show the possibility of links between periodontal disease and other serious health conditions, including Alzheimer’s, dementia, heart disease, lung disease, worse COVID outcomes, and immune system compromise.

MEDIA CONTACT

Austin Loeb

(763) 464 2812

austin.loeb@proenciabio.com