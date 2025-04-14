ProBio to Present Data on Its CD3 Agonistic Single Domain Antibody Platform for Accelerated Development of T Cell Engager Multi-Specific Antibodies

NANJING, China, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBio, a global leader in the antibody discovery and development, is pleased to announce its upcoming poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer ResearchⓇ (AACR) 116th Annual Meeting, to be held April 25 to 30, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“This work reflects our commitment to advancing innovative antibody-based solutions for cancer treatment.” Allen Guo , CEO

“We are excited to present our pre-clinical findings at the AACR, showcasing the significant potential of our CD3 agonistic single-domain antibody,” said Allen Guo, CEO. “This platform offers a unique combination of potency, design flexibility, and a favorable safety profile, making it an ideal foundation for developing highly effective bispecific and multi-specific antibodies for various cancers.”

ProBio will showcase pre-clinical in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating the potential of its innovative CD3 agonistic single-domain antibody (sdAb/VHH) as a foundational component for advancing the development of next-generation T cell engager (TCE) bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. This format offers a unique combination of potency, design flexibility, and a favorable safety profile—addressing key limitations of traditional CD3 binders in immuno-oncology.

Presentation Details

Title : The Discovery and Development of a CD3 Agonistic Single Domain Antibody to Accelerate the Development of CD3 T Cell Engager Multi-Specific Antibodies

Session Title : Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 2

: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 2 Session Date and Time: April 29, 2025 at 2-5 PM

at 2-5 PM Location : Poster Section 35

: Poster Section 35 Poster Board Number : 1

: 1 Published Abstract Number : 6006

: 6006 View Abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20273/presentation/1890

About ProBio’s T-Cell Engager and Antibody Discovery Platform

CD3 T-cell engagers (TCEs) are a promising strategy in cancer immunotherapy, that are often constrained by safety concerns, potency limitations, and design challenges. ProBio’s proprietary platform utilizes an optimized single-domain antibody (sdAb) targeting CD3, overcoming these challenges by enablingthe development of highly adaptable bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. These antibodies show enhanced tumor-killing activity and improved safety profiles. Preclinical studies have demonstrated robust T-cell activation, tumor growth inhibition, and overall therapeutic potential.

ProBio’s approach is supported by a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) model that spans discovery through IND-enabling studies with scalable Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) development and GMP drug product manufacturing. This seamless approach allows biotech and pharmaceutical partners to transition efficiently from early-stage concepts to clinical and commercial production, reducing development risks and accelerating timelines.

“Our CD3 single-domain antibody platform represents the innovation needed to address some of most pressing challenges in immune-oncology – delivering potent, modular, and clinically translatable solutions,” said Dr. Yu Liang, Head of Discovery at ProBio. “By combining deep scientific expertise with end-to-end development capabilities, we’re accelerating the pace at which our partners can bring transformative immunotherapies to the clinic.”

ProBio remains committed to partnering with global innovators to accelerate the development of novel immunotherapies, advancing the standard of care for both solid and liquid tumors.

ABOUT PROBIO

ProBio is a global leader in enabling biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development and manufacturing of next-generation therapies. As a fully integrated end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), ProBio supports its partners in optimizing drug development, accelerating time-to-market, and provides comprehensive life-cycle support.

Through a collaborative and risk-sharing model, ProBio offers flexible options for licensing and co-development of new molecules. This enables our partners to effectively navigate the complexities of human disease with adaptable and versatile therapeutic approaches.

To learn more about ProBio services, please visit www.probiocdmo.com.

