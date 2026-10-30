Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results

PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026, increased $2.1 million, or 11%, to $20.6 million from $18.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is driven primarily by a $3.3 million increase in medical device revenue, inclusive of rebates, of which $1.8 million relates to the next-generation handpiece we sell to our largest customer, offset by a $1.7 million decrease in repairs of the legacy handpiece we sell to that customer, coupled with an increase in revenue of $511,000 generated by the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Advanced Precision Machining, LLC ("APM"), exclusive of inter-company sales in the amount of $814,000 which are eliminated in consolidation.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026, increased $1.5 million, or 28%, compared to the year-ago period. Gross margin increased by 4 percentage points to 33% during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 29% during the corresponding year-ago period, due primarily as a result of favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased $1.1 million, or 48%, to $3.3 million compared to $2.3 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase relates to a $442,000 increase in engineering and a $642,000 increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase in engineering relates to personnel costs as well as higher internal project expenditures. The increase in selling, general and administrative expense is primarily due to $466,000 of APM's separate operations as well as $195,000 of higher personnel costs specifically related to accounting, mergers and acquisitions, human resources, and information technology.

Our operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased $406,000, or 13%, to $3.5 million compared to $3.1 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase reflects our increased gross profit, offset by our increased operating expenses, as described above.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, decreased to $3.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Our net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $73,000, while our net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, includes unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $3.3 million. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the period-to-period valuation can be highly volatile. For example, our investment in Monogram Technologies, Inc. was valued as of September 30, 2025 at the cash price we received in October 2025, upon its acquisition by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. We received $4.04 per share for each of the common shares we owned of Monogram, for a total of $8.9 million in cash proceeds.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter results and continued top line revenue growth." Mr. Van Kirk concluded, "We are also pleased to be working with the Monogram and Zimmer Biomet teams and expect to ship validation units later this fiscal year."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adaptive torque-limiting technology and proprietary sealing solutions that appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Additionally, we provide engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services to our customers. Our APM subsidiary manufactures parts and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries in addition to providing several machined components to support Pro-Dex's customers. Pro-Dex, Inc. also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries; however, these air motors comprise a de minimis portion of our business. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's websites at www.pro-dex.com and www.advanced-precision.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance (including the expected shipment of Monogram validation units) as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the risk factors and other disclosures concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk,

Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

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PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30,

2026 June 30, 2026 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,759 $ 8,192 Investments 1,230 1,150 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $285 and $349 at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively 17,507 21,205 Deferred costs 27 70 Inventory 21,899 21,458 Income taxes receivable 1,081 620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 443 553 Total current assets 53,946 53,248 Land and building, net 5,944 5,967 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 5,359 5,373 Right-of-use asset, net 2,048 602 Intangibles, net 666 686 Deferred income taxes 1,544 1,544 Investments 497 504 Goodwill 6,525 6,525 Other assets 60 60 Total assets $ 76,589 $ 74,509 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,321 $ 4,262 Accrued liabilities 3,224 4,366 Income taxes payable 124 124 Deferred revenue 44 26 Notes payable. 4,171 4,205 Total current liabilities 12,884 12,983 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,089 627 Notes payable, net of current portion 12,270 13,266 Total non-current liabilities 14,359 13,893 Total liabilities 27,243 26,876 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,203,334 and 3,186,135 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively - - Retained earnings 49,346 47,633 Total shareholders' equity 49,346 47,633 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 76,589 $ 74,509

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net sales $ 20,560 $ 18,530 Cost of sales 13,703 13,163 Gross profit 6,857 5,367 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,132 1,490 Research and development costs 1,210 768 Total operating expenses 3,342 2,258 Operating income 3,515 3,109 Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income 51 14 Unrealized gain on investments 73 3,299 Interest expense (260 ) (200 ) Total other income (expense) (136 ) 3,113 Income before income taxes 3,379 6,222 Provision for income taxes 331 1,542 Net income $ 3,048 $ 4,680 Basic and diluted net income per share: Basic net income per share $ 0.95 $ 1.43 Diluted net income per share $ 0.92 $ 1.40 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,206,304 3,261,753 Diluted 3,315,415 3,338,805 Common shares outstanding 3,203,334 3,262,004

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

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