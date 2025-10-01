Primrose Bio Names Drew Burch as CEO

San Diego, Calif. October 1, 2025 – Primrose Bio, Inc. (“Primrose”) announced today the appointment of Andrew “Drew” Burch as its Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors. Drew succeeds Helge Zieler, PhD, who will move into a new role of Chief Technology Officer after having led Primrose for the last two years, from its formation in September 2023 through the development of industry leading manufacturing technologies.

Drew brings a wealth of experience in commercializing biomanufacturing technologies, with a proven track record of leading high-growth organizations that serve the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as President of Nucleic Acid Production at Maravai LifeSciences. Previously, Drew led various businesses for Thermo Fisher Scientific, including as President of three divisions: Patheon Softgels CDMO, European Drug Product CDMO, and Instrument and Enterprise Services, as leader of its Licensing and Commercial Supply business, and as VP of Strategy and Business Development for its Life Sciences Solutions group. He started his career as an advisor to healthcare companies on mergers and acquisitions at Barclays, Lehman Brothers, and Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to welcome Drew to lead Primrose into its next stage of growth,” said Matt Reber, Partner at 1315 Capital and member of the Primrose Board of Directors. “His deep industry expertise, and proven track record translating scientific innovation into commercial success make him the ideal leader to maximize the opportunity for the company’s innovative technology platforms.”

“I am honored to join Primrose and lead such a talented team,” said Drew Burch. “New modalities and other innovations in biological medicine create tremendous opportunity for high-efficiency production systems like Pfenex Expression Technology® and Prima RNApols™. I look forward to working with our employees, partners, and stakeholders to continue innovating and broadening the adoption of our powerful technologies.”

“Leading Primrose and our superb group of scientists has been a privilege,” said Helge Zieler. “Drew is the right leader to scale what our team has built. I look forward to supporting him in my new role to deliver powerful protein and nucleic acid manufacturing technologies with even greater impact for our customers.”

About Primrose Bio, Inc.

Primrose Bio is focused on developing and commercializing its integrated end-to-end technology platform for solving complex drug manufacturing and design challenges. Primrose major offerings include Pfenex Expression Technology®: a proprietary production system used in six approved products with up to 20x higher yields and unparalleled success in making complex proteins; Prima RNApols™: improved enzymes for mRNA manufacturing; and PeliCRM197®: a commercially validated CRM197 carrier protein used for conjugate vaccines. Several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies use Primrose’s technologies, including Merck, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Alvogen, Serum Institute of India, Arcellx, Arcturus and others. For more information, please visit www.primrosebio.com.

