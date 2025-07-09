Prediabetes Market Expected to Hit USD USD 709.9 Million by 2032, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to a latest report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Prediabetes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 345.2 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 709.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.85% from 2025 to 2032. The prediabetes market is increasingly shaped by the rising adoption of digital health technologies, including mobile applications and wearable medical devices. These tools enable individuals to monitor blood glucose levels, track dietary habits and physical activity, and access personalized health recommendations. In parallel, there is a growing emphasis on the development of innovative therapeutic approaches, such as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. These treatments have demonstrated promising potential in managing prediabetes and lowering the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes.
Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8058
Global Prediabetes Market Key Takeaways
According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global prediabetes market size is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.8%, reaching USD 345.2 Mn in 2025 and USD 709.9 Mn by 2032.
By drug class, biguanides segment is projected to generate a market revenue of about USD 73.18 Mn in 2025.
Based on type, prescription-only drugs segment will likely hold a market share of 54.3% in 2025.
In terms of route of administration, oral segment is expected to account for nearly one-third of the global prediabetes market share in 2025.
North America is set to retain its dominance, holding a prominent global market share of 37.3% in 2025.
Asia Pacific prediabetes market is expected to witness fastest growth during the assessment period.
Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8058
Rising Prediabetes Incidence Spurring Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest prediabetes market analysis provides insights into major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing prevalence of prediabetes.
According to an article published by the American Diabetes Association, an estimated 638 million adults will have impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) and 414 million will have impaired fasting glucose (IFG) by 2045. These conditions are key markers of prediabetes, indicating a growing global health concern.
This rising incidence of prediabetes is expected to drive demand for prediabetes drugs like biguanides and GLP-1 receptor agonists. These medications help to manage blood sugar levels in individuals with prediabetes.
Also Read: Diabetes Care Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Low Awareness and Underdiagnosis Limiting Market Growth
The future prediabetes market outlook appears optimistic. However, low awareness and underdiagnosis are significant barriers to widespread market expansion.
Many people are unaware they have prediabetes due to a lack of noticeable symptoms. Limited routine screening, especially in developing countries, may further reduce future prediabetes market demand.
Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare Creating Growth Opportunities
There is a growing global shift from reactive to preventive healthcare as individuals seek to reduce the risk of disease development. This trend is driving early interventions, especially in prediabetic individuals, thereby opening new growth avenues for industry players.
Impact of AI on the Prediabetes Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the prediabetes market. It enables early detection, personalized intervention, and efficient disease management.
AI has the tendency to analyze vast datasets from electronic health records, wearable devices, and genetic profiles to identify individuals at risk of developing diabetes. This facilitates timely lifestyle recommendations and targeted treatments, reducing progression to type 2 diabetes.
AI-powered digital health tools and mobile apps enhance patient engagement and continuous monitoring, ultimately improving outcomes and lowering healthcare costs associated with prediabetes.
Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8058
Emerging Prediabetes Market Trends
Growing interest in personalized medicine is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Tailored treatment plans to individual genetic profiles and lifestyle factors are gaining immense traction, fostering a conducive environment for the growth of prediabetes market.
Rising awareness, coupled with increasing screening programs, is also positively impacting the prediabetes market growth. Governments and NGOs worldwide are launching awareness campaigns as well as routine screening programs to identify prediabetes early. Such initiatives will create growth opportunities for manufacturers of prediabetes therapeutics.
Ongoing advancements in prediabetes diagnostics are expected to boost prediabetes market value. Innovations in glucose monitoring devices as well as blood tests are improving the detection and monitoring of prediabetes. Higher the number of detected prediabetic cases, greater will be demand for prediabetes therapeutics.
Also Read: Type 2 Diabetes Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032
Analyst’s View
“The global prediabetes industry is poised for robust growth, owing to rising prevalence of prediabetes, increased focus on preventive healthcare, expanding awareness initiatives, and ongoing innovations in prediabetes therapeutics,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Prediabetes Market
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Launch of AI-Based CGM Platforms by Big Tech (2025)
|
|
Surge in Corporate Wellness Programs Targeting Prediabetes
|
|
Inclusion of Prediabetes Screening in National Health Insurance Plan
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in prediabetes market report include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novo Nordisk
- Merck & Co.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Sanofi
- Bayer AG
- AstraZeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma
- Amgen Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Key Developments
In December 2024, the U.S. FDA approved first generic of liraglutide, a once-daily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist injection used to lower blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.
In June 2024, Aphaia Pharma announced positive results from Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug formulation (APHD-012) for prediabetes treatment. The trial shows significant improvements in glucose tolerance in individuals with OFTT after 6 weeks of administration.
In April 2024, Sanofi India Limited launched Soliqua, its novel diabetes drug indicated for adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Market Segmentation
Drug Class Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Biguanides
- Metformin
- Phenformin
- Sulfonylureas
- Glipizide
- Glyburide
- Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors
- Sitagliptin
- Saxagliptin
- Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor
- Liraglutide
- Semaglutide
- Thiazolidinediones (TZDs)
- Pioglitazone
- Rosiglitazone
- Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors
- Canagliflozin
- Dapagliflozin
- Insulin Therapy
- Insulin Glargine
- Insulin Lispro
- Combination Therapies
- Metformin + Sitagliptin
- Metformin + Glipizide
- Others
Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Prescription-only Drugs
- Over-the-Counter (OTC)
Routes of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
- Transdermal
- Inhalable/Intranasal
- Others
Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Children
- Adults
- Elderly
Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Male
- Female
Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
Also Read: Type 1 Diabetes Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
533 Airport Boulevard,
Suite 400, Burlingame,
CA 94010, United States
US: + 12524771362
UK: +442039578553
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
For Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter