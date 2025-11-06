Precision Neuroscience and SCI Ventures Partner to Bring Brain–Computer Interfaces to People Living with Paralysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leading brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced an investment from SCI Ventures, the world’s first specialist venture fund focused on paralysis. Backed by leading foundations in the U.S., UK, and EU, such as the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Wings for Life, Spinal Research, Promobilia, and the Shepherd Center, SCI Ventures’ support will accelerate Precision’s mission of restoring independence to people living with paralysis and other neurological conditions.

Spinal cord injury affects more than 20 million people worldwide, and lifetime care costs can exceed $6 million per individual in the U.S. BCIs represent a new class of medical technology that can translate brain signals into digital commands, enabling people with paralysis to operate computers, communicate with loved ones, and control external devices with their thoughts. Precision’s flagship technology, the Layer 7 Cortical Interface, recently received FDA clearance and is distinguished by its non-penetrating design, which allows for safer and more scalable deployment.

SCI Ventures’ investment in Precision reflects the firm's belief in the potential impact of the BCI field. The fund provides not only capital but also deep networks of clinicians, regulatory experts, and patient advocates to the companies it backs—an ecosystem that can help shorten the path from innovation to real-world use.

Adrien Cohen, Founding Managing Director of SCI Ventures, said, “We’re excited to support Precision Neuroscience as part of a broader wave of innovators pushing brain–computer interface technologies toward real-world clinical impact. Precision stands out for its focus on less invasive solutions and its momentum in translating BCI from lab to bedside—a critical step in making these technologies truly accessible to people living with paralysis.”

Michael Mager, co-founder and CEO of Precision Neuroscience, said, “The support of SCI Ventures, backed by the Reeve Foundation and other leaders in spinal cord injury advocacy, gives us added momentum at a pivotal time for brain–computer interfaces. People living with paralysis deserve solutions that are safe, effective, and practical to deliver at scale. With SCI Ventures as a partner, we’re one step closer to bringing this transformative technology to those who need it.”

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illness. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large volumes of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io.

About SCI Ventures

SCI Ventures is the world’s first mission-driven fund focused on innovative therapies for people living with paralysis. Co-founded by leading global foundations and advised by world-class neuroscientists, SCI Ventures aims to catalyze the development of the next generation of treatments with an emphasis on technology to restore function and cure-oriented therapies.