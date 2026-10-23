Precisio Biotix Therapeutics Receives Additional Funding to Advance a New Approach to Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), A Major Women’s Health Issue

New treatment is designed to address why BV so often returns after antibiotics - by targeting the antibiotic-resistant bacteria that causes BV while helping preserve a healthy vaginal microbiome

Key Highlights

Addressing a major women’s health problem: Bacterial vaginosis (BV) affects an estimated 23–29% of women of reproductive age worldwide and recurs in 50–80% of women following antibiotic treatment.

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) affects an estimated 23–29% of women of reproductive age worldwide and recurs in 50–80% of women following antibiotic treatment. Going beyond conventional antibiotics: When they work, current antibiotics can reduce BV-associated bacteria but may also disrupt beneficial bacteria contributing to recurrence.

When they work, current antibiotics can reduce BV-associated bacteria but may also disrupt beneficial bacteria contributing to recurrence. A fundamentally different approach: Precisio’s engineered lysins are designed to selectively kill the bacteria that drive BV, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and those protected within biofilms, while minimizing disruption of beneficial bacteria.

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisio Biotix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Precisio”), today announced new funding from Gates Foundation to advance a potential new treatment for bacterial vaginosis (BV), one of the most common vaginal conditions affecting women worldwide.

BV occurs when beneficial bacteria that help maintain vaginal health are displaced by harmful bacteria. These harmful bacteria, particularly Gardnerella, can form protective biofilms that make them difficult to eliminate with antibiotics. Untreated, BV is associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, increased susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections, and other reproductive health complications.

Common antibiotics are not very effective since: (1) they may fail to eliminate bacteria protected within biofilms; (2) bacteria are increasingly resistant to these antibiotics; and (3) they can also negatively affect beneficial bacteria needed to maintain a healthy vaginal environment.

Precisio is developing a fundamentally different approach.

Precisio’s lysins are differentiated by how they are engineered. Using its proprietary Zeus-LysiThru™ platform, Precisio’s experienced team optimizes lysins for exceptional potency, stability and activity against difficult-to-eradicate biofilms, addressing key limitations of conventional antibiotics and earlier lysin technologies. Precisio is also committed to global access, emphasizing manufacturability and low cost of goods to make these therapies accessible to women worldwide, including those in low- and middle-income countries.

Mark Engel, CEO of Precisio explains “Precisio’s engineered lysins are targeted proteins designed to rapidly destroy specific harmful bacteria. Unlike conventional antibiotics, they are designed to kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria and bacteria within biofilms while minimizing disruption of beneficial bacteria.” Mark further notes ”BV affects women around the world, yet for many women treatment becomes a frustrating cycle of antibiotics followed by recurrence. Our goal is to break that cycle by eliminating the harmful bacteria that drive BV while creating an opportunity for a healthy vaginal microbiome to recover and remain stable.”

Dr. Raymond Schuch, Vice President of U.S. Operations notes “this new funding builds on previous Gates Foundation-supported research that identified engineered lysins with strong activity against Gardnerella, a major bacterial driver of BV. The new funding will advance promising candidates through preclinical development toward future clinical testing.’

“We are not simply developing another antibiotic,” said Dr. Mya Thandar, Vice President of Discovery. “We are developing a targeted antimicrobial designed around the biology of BV - to attack the harmful bacteria and their biofilms while preserving the beneficial bacteria needed for vaginal health. With the help of Gates Foundation, we are one step closer to bringing our treatment to millions of women worldwide.”

About Precisio Biotix Therapeutics

Precisio Biotix Therapeutics, Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company developing targeted antimicrobial medicines for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. Its engineered lysins are designed to selectively destroy harmful bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and bacteria protected within biofilms, while overcoming key limitations of conventional antibiotics. For further information please contact Aileen Shen, Director of Investor Relations at shencj@precisiobiotix.com.

Aileen Shen

Director of Investor Relations

shencj@precisiobiotix.com