Precera Medical Acquires Additive Metal Services, Establishing Integrated Metal Injection Molding and Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Transaction expands Precera’s ability to support medical device customers in developing and manufacturing complex precision components from prototyping through automated production

BIG LAKE, Minn. & PORT HURON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precera Medical (“Precera” or the “Company”), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) serving global medical device OEMs and innovators, today announced that it has acquired the assets and business of Additive Metal Services, LLC (“AMS”), a Port Huron, Michigan-based provider of metal injection molding (“MIM”) and sinter-based additive manufacturing.

The acquisition adds to Precera’s existing capabilities in design and process development, rapid prototyping, precision machining, micro-feature machining, automation and finished device assembly. This broader platform will allow Precera to help customers evaluate the right manufacturing process for each application and provide a more integrated path from early-stage development and design for manufacturability through validation and scaled commercial production.

“This is the first strategic acquisition for Precera as we continue building a new era of precision manufacturing,” said Dylan Hushka, CEO of Precera Medical. “By bringing together decades of MIM experience and specialized equipment with Precera’s capabilities in precision machining and automation, we are creating a scalable solution for critical components such as robotic surgery end effectors and distal components for interventional catheter-based devices with the tolerances, quality and process control these applications demand.”

Precera has additionally invested in production equipment and infrastructure to expand MIM capabilities in its Minnesota operations to serve scaled programs requiring an automated MIM process with finished machining, which is particularly well-suited for products with complex geometries and tight tolerances.

“This is a unique opportunity to combine AMS’s metal injection molding and metal additive manufacturing capabilities with Precera’s strengths in rapid prototyping, machining and automation and deliver a new level of technical expertise and responsiveness to customers,” said Mark Ward, Founder and Managing Director of AMS.

Precera Medical was launched as a new platform by SK Capital in November 2025 and will continue to seek strategic acquisitions to add new manufacturing capabilities to support leading OEMs across the most advanced areas of medical device technology.

About Precera Medical

Precera Medical, headquartered in Big Lake, Minnesota, is a global CDMO focused on the production of high-precision components and assemblies serving medical device OEMs and innovators. The Company transforms complex designs into manufacturable, reliable solutions for demanding applications including surgical robotics, minimally invasive surgery, orthopedics and interventional therapies. Precera Medical operates four manufacturing sites, two in Minnesota, U.S. and two in France, with expertise in design and process development, rapid prototyping, precision multi-axis machining, Swiss machining, additive manufacturing and finished device assembly, including highly automated production. Precera Medical is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.preceramedical.com.

Dan Abramson

Gregory Agency

dabramson@gregoryagency.com