Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences:

Praxis management will be participating in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference , taking place at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20 th , at 9:30am ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link

, taking place at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20 , at 9:30am ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this Praxis management will also be participating in the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit, taking place in New York City on Wednesday, May 21 st .

. Praxis management will also be presenting a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Wednesday, June 4th, at 8:10am ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through this link



The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

Replays of the webcasted events will also be available through the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576