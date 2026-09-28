Pranjal Gambhir Joins Lazard as Head of Medical Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Pranjal Gambhir joined the firm as Head of Medical Technology, based in New York.

In this role, Pranjal will lead coverage of Medical Technology companies, advising clients on strategy and corporate development transactions across the sector.

"Pranjal has broad and deep experience across the Medical Technology sector, and his arrival deepens the coverage we can offer clients," said David Gluckman, Global Head of Healthcare at Lazard. "His background across multiple sub-sectors gives our Healthcare Group added strategic depth as we continue to grow our practice."

Pranjal joins Lazard from Citi, where he was most recently Managing Director covering Medical Technology companies across multiple sub-sectors. He spent 20 years at Citi across various roles in New York and New Delhi.

"The Medical Technology sector continues to evolve rapidly, creating both opportunity and complexity for clients," said Pranjal Gambhir. "Lazard's independent perspective and global platform are exactly what leadership teams, boards and investors need, and I look forward to helping them navigate what's ahead. "







Pranjal earned his MBA from the Indian School of Business and Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University.

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lazard