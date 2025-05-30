Plus Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Company continues to progress both REYOBIQ™ radiotherapeutic clinical trials and CNSide® CSF assay platform launch readiness

HOUSTON, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provides an overview of recent and upcoming business highlights.

“We improved our cash position in the first quarter as a result of both a financing and grant support,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the additional cash and further anticipated grant support in 2025, we are well positioned to make solid progress in our 2 key business goals: enrollment in our REYOBIQ™ CNS cancer radiotherapeutic clinical trials and the planned launch of the CNSide® cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) assay platform.”

Q1 2025 & RECENT HIGHLIGHTS AND MILESTONES

Corporate

Raised gross proceeds of $15 million in a private placement financing – along with a $2.0 million grant award advance from the Company’s existing grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to accelerate development of REYOBIQ for our leptomeningeal metastases (LM) program.

Added industry veteran Kyle Guse to the Board of Directors – Mr. Guse brings 30 years of professional experience in multiple executive roles, including as a Chief Financial Officer and a General Counsel of innovative companies.

Strengthened management team with addition of Dr. Michael Rosol as Chief Development Officer – Dr. Rosol will lead the Company’s clinical, pre-clinical, and biomarker development activities.



REYOBIQ™ Clinical Trials

Presented updated interim data on its lead compound REYOBIQ™ at the Nuclear Medicine and Neuro-oncology conference held May 9-10, 2025 in Vienna, Austria that highlighted the safety and clinical benefit of REYOBIQ™ in patients with LM.

Published Phase 1 clinical trial results for REYOBIQ™ in peer-reviewed publication Nature Communications, demonstrating safety and potential efficacy in treating recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), with patients receiving a radiation dose >100 Gy achieving a median overall survival of 17 months, more than double the standard of care. Additional details can be found here

Completed ReSPECT-LM Phase 1 single dose administration trial and determined the maximum tolerated and recommended Phase 2 dose. Additional details can be found here

Granted U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for REYOBIQ™ for the treatment of LM in patients with lung cancer.

Received U.S. FDA conditional agreement for the proprietary name REYOBIQ™ for the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium Re186 obisbemeda.



CNSide™ CSF Assay Platform

Strengthened management team with key leadership appointments: Russell Bradley as President and General Manager of Plus Therapeutics’ wholly owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC (“CNSide Diagnostics”) - Mr. Bradley provides leadership to CNSide Diagnostics with an immediate focus on commercialization of the CSF assay platform. Dr. Jonathan Stein as Medical Director, CNSide Diagnostics - Dr. Stein provides technical leadership to support the CNSide™ CSF assay platform.





Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company’s cash balance was $9.9 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $0.1 million at December 31, 2024.

The Company recognized $1.1 million in grant revenue in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.7 million in in the first quarter of 2024, which represents CPRIT’s share of the costs incurred for our REYOBIQ™ platform advancement for the treatment of patients with LM.

Total operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase is primarily due to increased legal fees.

Net loss for first quarter of 2025 was $17.4 million, or $(1.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $(0.75) per share, for the same period the prior year.

PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and par value data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,867 $ 76 Investments — 3,530 Grant receivable — 571 Other current assets 1,001 1,082 Total current assets 10,868 5,259 Property and equipment, net 324 448 Operating lease right-use-of assets 38 73 Goodwill 372 372 Intangible assets, net 435 469 Other assets 19 12 Total assets $ 12,056 $ 6,633 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,222 $ 11,288 Operating lease liability 40 44 Deferred grant liability 1,297 927 Line of credit — 3,292 Total current liabilities 10,559 15,551 Warrant liability 25,138 — Noncurrent operating lease liability — 31 Total liabilities 35,697 15,582 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,952 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,258,051 and 16,999,626 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, and 6,154,758 issued and 5,896,333 outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively 17 6 Treasury stock (at cost, 258,425 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (500 ) (500 ) Additional paid-in capital 487,722 485,024 Accumulated deficit (510,880 ) (493,479 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (23,641 ) (8,949 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 12,056 $ 6,633





PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Grant revenue $ 1,059 $ 1,677 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,756 2,763 General and administrative 2,839 2,213 Total operating expenses 4,595 4,976 Operating loss (3,536 ) (3,299 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1 72 Interest expense (548 ) (34 ) Financing expenses (3,211 ) — Warrant issuance costs (964 ) — Change in fair value of derivative instruments (9,143 ) — Total other expense (13,865 ) 38 Net loss $ (17,401 ) $ (3,261 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.19 ) $ (0.75 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders 14,566,724 4,321,731



