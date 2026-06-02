Pluri Advances Toward U.S. Commercial Launch Through Its Subsidiary Cellav, Following Completion of Regenerative Aesthetic Products Listing

Two regenerative aesthetic and longevity products, with clinically validated ingredients, are expected to reach the U.S. market during 2026, entering a rapidly expanding U.S. medical aesthetics market, projected to reach $90 billion by 2030

HAIFA, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR), a biotechnology company pioneering 3D cell-expansion technology to power scalable cell-based products across therapeutics, regenerative aesthetics, longevity and agri-food tech, today announced that its consumer-health and aesthetics subsidiary, Cellav Health and Aesthetics Ltd. (“Cellav”), has completed the development and U.S. cosmetic product listings of two flagship regenerative aesthetic products - Regenativo+ and Placento+, clearing the path for commercial launch in the United States.

With the U.S. commercial launch and its professional portfolio now listed under the U.S. cosmetic framework and pursuant to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation, Cellav is in active discussions with U.S. distributors, clinic networks and advancing commercial discussions with strategic partners across the United States, United Kingdom and additional international markets. The Company is focused on securing initial commercial orders, expanding adoption among licensed aesthetic professionals and building a scalable commercial platform for future growth.

The products, Regenativo+, a plant-derived treatment, and Placento+, a placenta-derived formulation, are supplied in Cellav’s signature DUO format: a vial of lyophilized powder paired with a booster vial, designed for topical, professional use following aesthetic procedures.

Clinical validation of Cellav’s ingredients underscores commercial readiness: statistically significant improvements (p<0.05) in skin distensibility, elasticity, firmness and the skin-fatigue index, using plant-based extra cellular vesicles (EV) ingredients. Another study using placenta-based secretome and exosomes, demonstrated significant improvements (p<0.05) in vascular tone (redness) and brown discoloration, with additional improvements in pigmented spots observed in subjects with higher baseline values, and favorable trend observed in skin texture. The tested ingredients were well tolerated, with no clinically meaningful adverse events reported, supporting Cellav’s premium positioning in the professional regenerative and longevity channel.

“We believe that Pluri has built the most advanced cell-expansion platforms in the industry. Today, that technology moves from the lab to the market,” said Yaky Yanay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pluri. “Our first U.S. commercial launch through Cellav opens access to one of the fastest-growing and highest-margin segments in consumer health. With a clinically validated, scalable portfolio in hand, we believe that we are positioned to capture meaningful share and translate our technology leadership into shareholder value. It also deepens Pluri’s foothold in the longevity field, one of the most strategically important and capital-attractive frontiers in biotech today, where we believe that our proprietary cell-expansion platform is uniquely positioned to lead.”

“This milestone represents the transition of Cellav from product development to commercialization,” said Katty Dowery, Chief Executive Officer of Cellav. “Over the past several years, we have focused on building the scientific, manufacturing, clinical and regulatory foundations required to enter the aesthetics market responsibly and at scale. With our first professional products now listed in the U.S., we are focused on establishing strategic partnerships, building a meaningful commercial presence, and expanding our pipeline of next-generation regenerative aesthetics solutions.”

About Cellav

Cellav is a biotechnology-driven health and aesthetics company focused on developing next-generation regenerative aesthetics, longevity and skin-health solutions. The Company, built on Pluri's proprietary 3D cell-expansion platform combines advanced cell-based science clinically driven development and scalable manufacturing capabilities to create innovative products and bioactive platforms for the global aesthetics market.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. The Company's technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges, from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri currently operates in the regenerative medicine, longevity, foodtech and agtech fields and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that the U.S. cosmetic product listing of Regenativo+ and Placento+ supports its U.S. commercial market entry and establishes near-term commercial opportunities for it in the rapidly growing regenerative aesthetics sector, that Cellav is in active discussions with U.S. distributors, clinic networks and advancing commercial discussions with strategic partners, that it is focused on securing initial commercial orders, expanding adoption among licensed aesthetic professionals and building a scalable commercial platform for future growth, that the tested ingredients of its product were well tolerated, with no clinically meaningful adverse events reported, which supports Cellav’s premium positioning in the professional regenerative and longevity channel, the belief that Pluri has built the most advanced cell-expansion platforms in the industry, that with a clinically validated, scalable portfolio in hand, it believes that it is positioned to capture meaningful share and translate its technology leadership into shareholder value, its belief that its proprietary cell-expansion platform is uniquely positioned to lead, and Pluri's growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: U.S. cosmetic product listing does not constitute FDA approval, and listed products remain subject to ongoing regulatory requirements under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), including post-market surveillance, adverse-event reporting and labeling compliance; cosmetic products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and clinical data referenced herein were generated to support cosmetic-claim substantiation, not any therapeutic indication; results from in-vitro studies and limited-population clinical evaluations may not be predictive of broader real-world results; the Company may not realize anticipated commercial benefits from the U.S. listing; Cellav may not successfully commercialize the products on the timeline expected, or at all; market-size estimates, growth projections and statements regarding investor capital flows are based on third-party sources Pluri has not independently verified; competition; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital; intellectual property risks; and general market, economic and geopolitical conditions. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com