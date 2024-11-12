Plant Tissue Culture Market Size to Worth USD 883 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global plant tissue culture market size is estimated to be valued at USD 480 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 883 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The increasing demand for disease free and high yielding plant varieties is one of the major drivers contributing to the growth of the global plant tissue culture market. Also, the ability of plant tissue culture technique to produce multiple disease free planting material through micropropagation is supporting the market growth over the years.

Market Trends

Transformation of the plant tissue culture technique with advanced in vitro propagation methods is one of the major trends noticed in the global market. Traditional techniques like callus culture are being replaced by modern micropropagation techniques like meristem culture, somatic embryogenesis etc. These advance techniques are enabling commercial scale production with higher success rates.

Rising consumer expenditure on flowers and ornamental plants has positively impacted the floriculture industry globally. The global floriculture trade was valued at over US$ 30 Bn in 2018 and countries like Netherlands, China, India and Kenya are the leaders. The increasing global demand and trade of floriculture crops is opening growth opportunities for tissue culture technology in the production of disease free planting material.

Plant Tissue Culture Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $480 million Estimated Value by 2031 $883 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Crop Type, By Stage, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Advances in plant biotechnology and genetics • Advances in plant tissue culture techniques Restraints & Challenges • High capital investment requirements • Lack of standardized processes

Market Opportunities

Banana plant tissue culture is one of the major segments of the global plant tissue culture market. This is due to rising demand for high yielding banana varieties across the globe. Tissue culture is widely used for mass propagation of improved banana cultivars. In-vitro propagation helps in producing true-to-type, disease free banana plantlets in large numbers within a short span of time. This addresses the demand-supply gap and helps farmers increase their yield through tissue culture banana plantlets.

Floriculture plant tissue culture is gaining popularity owing to rising demand for cut flowers worldwide. Tissue culture techniques help in mass propagation of superior varieties of ornamental flowers with desirable traits such as long vase life, unique color, scent, shape, and size. Micropropagation ensures continuous supply of disease free, genetically uniform flowering plants to meet the ever increasing demand from the floriculture industry. This promises huge untapped potential for the growth of floriculture plant tissue culture market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global plant tissue culture market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2024-203. This is owing to rapid adoption of in-vitro techniques for commercial propagation of crops.

On the basis of crop type, banana plants segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to wide application of tissue culture technique for mass multiplication of commercial banana varieties.

On the basis of stage, explant preparation and inoculation segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to critical first step involving surface sterilization and culture initiation in this stage.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to strong regional research activities and adoption of advanced tissue culture technologies.

Competitor Insights

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Merck KGaA

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Caisson Laboratories

- Pyto Technology Laboratories

The global market is competitive in nature with major players focusing on new product launches and mergers & acquisitions for business expansion.

Recent Developments in Plant Tissue Culture Market

In 2023, there was notable innovation, such as the release of SmartClone. It is a robotic-based tissue culture system by NuPlant. It improves precision and reduces costs, supporting diverse applications in plant biotechnology.

Merck expanded its facility in Lenexa, Kansas, increasing its production capacity for cell culture media to meet rising demand globally.

Industry Insights in Plant Tissue Culture Market

Plant tissue culture continues to support large-scale commercial agriculture with disease-free, high-yield planting material, especially for crops like bananas, potatoes, and bamboo. Recent techniques, including CRISPR-based genome editing, have furthered advancements, allowing precise genetic modifications to create stress-resistant, pest-resistant, and high-yield crop varieties. This demand has grown particularly in Asia Pacific, where countries like India and China have expanded tissue culture facilities to support crop production.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Crop Type:

Banana Plants



Floriculture Plants



Wood Producing Plants



Fruit Plants



Vegetable Plants



Ornamental Plants



Aquatic Plants



Others

By Stage:

Explant preparation and Inoculation



Multiplication



Hardening

By Application:

Research



Agriculture



Horticulture



Biotechnology



Forestry and Botanical Garden



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

