Pivot Bio Names Jason Hoag Head of North American Commercial Distribution

Former Bayer Crop Science VP to Lead Growing Sales Channels in North America

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world’s leading innovative ag tech companies, today named Jason Hoag head of North American commercial distribution. The role includes development and management of channels and distribution networks, retail expansion and ongoing fostering of commercial partnerships. Hoag will be based in St. Louis and will report to Chris Turner, chief commercial officer for Pivot Bio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to Pivot Bio as we continue to gain momentum and growth in North America,” said Turner. “With his extensive leadership experience across some of the world’s largest agricultural companies, including Bayer Crop Science, Jason brings a wealth of expertise in developing innovative marketing and distribution strategies and programs, as well as building and growing sales channels. His deep understanding of the ag industry and his excitement in helping us continue our acceleration and growth will be invaluable as we work with growers to be part of their fertility plans.”

Hoag most recently served as VP of North America Marketing Lead for retail distributed brands (DEKALB, Asgrow, Deltapine, Crop Protection) for Bayer Crop Science. Previously, he served as vice president regional business lead for the eastern Corn Belt region. He held additional marketing and brand roles at Monsanto and American Cyamamid.

Hoag received his Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world’s leading innovative ag tech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America, and soon in Brazil, the company’s products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry’s most promising climate solutions. The company’s nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide emissions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

