PhotonPharma Inc. Announces Recruitment for Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Innocell™ Autologous Cellular Immunotherapy for Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced that patient recruitment has opened for its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Innocell™ in patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer. The trial for Innocell, the investigational product, is registered with ClinicalTrials.gov under identifier NCT06366490.

The clinical trial, being conducted in collaboration with City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, with its National Medical Center ranked among the nation's top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, represents a significant milestone in developing a novel therapeutic approach that harnesses patients' own tumor cells to stimulate targeted immune responses against their cancer.

"We are excited to begin enrolling patients in this groundbreaking trial," said Raymond P. Goodrich, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of PhotonPharma. "Innocell represents a fundamentally different approach to cancer immunotherapy, presenting the complete spectrum of tumor antigens to the immune system, potentially overcoming the challenge of tumor heterogeneity that limits the effectiveness of many existing treatments."

About the Clinical Trial

The Phase 1 study will assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Innocell™ in patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer. The trial is designed to evaluate real-time safety profiles and measure immunologic responses following treatment with the investigational autologous cellular immunotherapy.

Addressing a Critical Unmet Medical Need

Ovarian cancer represents a significant public health challenge, with approximately 20,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States and approximately 13,000 deaths per year. Approximately 70-80% of patients are diagnosed at Stage III or IV, and the five-year survival rate remains approximately 50%. Despite advances in surgical techniques and chemotherapy regimens, recurrence rates remain high, with approximately 50% of patients experiencing relapse within three to five years following initial treatment.

"Patients with recurrent ovarian cancer face limited curative treatment options. City of Hope is conducting translational research to address even the most challenging cancers," said Mihae Song, M.D., Assistant Professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Surgery at City of Hope and principal investigator for the trial. "PhotonPharma's approach offers a promising new avenue that could potentially help these patients by activating their own immune systems to recognize and attack cancer cells."

The Innocell™ Technology Platform

Innocell™ is an autologous cellular immunotherapy that utilizes a proprietary photochemical inactivation process involving ultraviolet light and riboflavin (vitamin B2), the same technology platform originally developed for pathogen inactivation in blood products, currently used globally. This process renders tumor cells replication-incompetent while preserving their metabolic activity, and upregulating protein expression and antigen presentation capabilities.

The patented technology enables customized treatment within approximately one week at scale, significantly faster than many current autologous cell therapies. Following tumor harvest through surgery or biopsy, cells are treated with the photochemical inactivation process and combined with an adjuvant to enhance immune activation. The processed cells are then administered intradermally to stimulate comprehensive immune responses, including activation of both cellular (T-cell mediated) and humoral (antibody-mediated) immunity.

Trial Participation Information

Patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer who are interested in learning more about participation in this clinical trial should contact City of Hope or visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06366490) for detailed eligibility criteria and enrollment information. The study is seeking adult patients (≥18 years old) with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer who have received at least 1 line of platinum-based systemic therapy and for whom single-agent therapy is appropriate as the next line of treatment.

About PhotonPharma Inc.

PhotonPharma is dedicated to developing innovative autologous cancer therapies that leverage the body's immune system to fight disease. With a focus on personalized medicine, the company's lead product, Innocell™, aims to provide a safe and effective therapy for a wide range of solid organ tumors. In February 2024, PhotonPharma received FDA clearance for the company's first Phase 1 study in the US: a first-in-human clinical study for recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer treatment with the investigational autologous vaccine therapy, Innocell™. The company has partnered with City of Hope in Los Angeles to conduct the study. The Phase 1 clinical trial for Innocell™ will evaluate its safety, tolerability, and immune response indicators in patients with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer.

