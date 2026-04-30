Photon Raises $16M Series A to Give Patients Control Over Their Prescriptions and Bring Transparency to Pharmacy

Led by Healthier Capital, the funding will accelerate Photon's mission to modernize the prescription experience, putting patients in the driver's seat at the moment that matters most.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic prescribing transformed how doctors write prescriptions, but created a new problem for patients. At the moment a prescription is written, patients are asked to choose a pharmacy on the spot with no pricing, no inventory information, and no sense of what's convenient or covered. The prescription is sent, the moment passes, and a choice has been made without the information needed to make it well. The result: transfers, phone calls, and delays that create unnecessary burden for patients, pharmacies, and practitioners alike. Photon was built to solve this at the source.

Photon today announced a $16M Series A round led by Healthier Capital, with participation from Notation, Flare Capital, and Evidenced. The funding will be used to expand the engineering and commercial teams, drive expanded health system and platform integrations, and accelerate the company's mission to become the default infrastructure for modern prescribing and medication access.

The problem runs deeper than consumer inconvenience. It's an infrastructure problem rooted in an era before smartphones, the cloud, or AI. Electronic prescribing was designed in the early 2000s to move prescriptions from point A to point B — and it does. But it was never designed to inform patients, serve the expectations of modern prescribers, or keep pace with how pharmacies actually operate today. In virtually every other aspect of their lives, consumers expect real-time transparency: they can see pricing, availability, and delivery windows before they buy anything. The prescription experience offers none of that. When a prescription is sent electronically, the patient is effectively removed from the equation — no visibility into which pharmacy has it in stock, what it will cost out of pocket, or which option is most convenient. That information vacuum sets off a downstream chain of friction: unnecessary transfers, unanswered phone calls, abandoned fills, and administrative burden that ripples across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Photon is rebuilding the prescription experience from the ground up, not as a pricing widget or a single-point fix, but as a full end-to-end platform. That means:

Modern prescribing and routing infrastructure

A network of pharmacy partners across retail and home delivery

A consumer-facing marketplace that surfaces real-time price and stock information

A full suite of capabilities including prior authorization, clinical decision support, and beyond

By integrating at the point of prescribing, Photon gives patients the ability to make an informed choice before the prescription is ever sent. The kind of transparency consumers take for granted everywhere else, finally applied to one of the most consequential moments in their healthcare journey. For health systems, that same platform unlocks something equally valuable: the prescription becomes a patient engagement touchpoint rather than a handoff, in-house pharmacy teams gain real-time visibility into fill activity, and patients can be educated about delivery options and price competitiveness in real time. Artificial intelligence is central to how Photon does this at scale, processing complex, fragmented data across pharmacy networks, benefit structures, and formularies in real time, and translating it into something a patient can actually use. This is not AI as a marketing feature; it's AI as the engine that makes a genuinely hard infrastructure problem solvable. The result is fewer abandoned prescriptions, fewer reroutes, and a meaningfully better experience for every stakeholder in the chain.

"We're building prescription infrastructure for the AI era. We're scaling at a critical juncture where healthcare SaaS and services are being disrupted by LLMs and agentic workflows — right as healthcare affordability and consumer demand for transparency reach a boiling point. We're leveraging this technology to empower consumers, enable true price transparency, and push the pharmacy industry back toward an open marketplace," says Otto Sipe, Photon founder and CEO.

"We are delighted to partner with Photon to modernize the prescription process, delivering an improved experience for patients while reducing friction across the entire healthcare system," said Amir Dan Rubin, Founder & Managing Partner, Healthier Capital.

Photon got its start in direct-to-consumer digital health, building the prescription infrastructure that powers some of the fastest-growing D2C health brands. That foundation — deep integrations across pharmacy networks, real-time formulary data, and a patient-first prescribing experience — proved equally compelling to health systems, where Photon has been growing its presence as those organizations seek better ways to engage patients at the point of care and drive visibility into their in-house pharmacies. Since its founding in 2021, Photon has helped millions of patients make more informed pharmacy decisions. The company's last fundraise was $9M in July 2024. This round positions Photon to deepen marketplace integrations, expand health system partnerships, and help more consumers take ownership of their prescriptions.

The ambition extends well beyond a single prescribing moment. Photon is building long-term infrastructure designed to ease systemic burden across the healthcare system — for practitioners who shouldn't have to field reroute calls, for pharmacies drowning in unnecessary transfers, for health systems that want prescriptions to drive patient retention and in-house pharmacy utilization rather than quietly leak volume elsewhere, and for patients who deserve to be informed participants in their own care. AI accelerates that roadmap in a meaningful way: enabling Photon to identify patterns across the system, anticipate points of friction before they occur, and build toward solutions that address the structural conditions causing problems, not just their symptoms.

About Photon Photon is the end-to-end prescription infrastructure built for modern healthcare. Combining proprietary digital prescribing and routing infrastructure, a vast pharmacy network, and a consumer-facing marketplace, Photon brings real-time transparency to the moment a prescription is written, so patients can make an informed choice before it is ever sent. For health systems and providers, Photon reduces administrative burden, supports prior authorization and patient support workflows, and turns the prescribing moment into a driver of patient engagement and in-house pharmacy utilization. By modernizing the infrastructure that connects prescribers, pharmacies, and patients, Photon improves medication access and adherence across the entire care journey. Learn more at photonhealth.com.

About Healthier Capital Healthier Capital seeks to advance healthier outcomes for all, partnering with technology-powered healthcare innovators for transformative impact and significant value creation. For more information, visit www.healthiercapital.com.

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SOURCE Photon Health