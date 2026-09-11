Phio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Management to Meet with Investors and Highlight Progress and Future Development Plans for PH-762

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics based on its proprietary INTASYL® siRNA gene-silencing technology designed to eliminate cancer, today announced that members of its management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Carson, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for meetings with investors throughout the conference. At the conference, management will discuss the Company's clinical lead candidate PH-762, strategic priorities, and upcoming initiatives designed to support continued execution and long-term value creation.A webcast of Phio Pharmaceuticals' presentation is available through the following link:H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment ConferenceSeptember 14-16, 2026Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NYPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit