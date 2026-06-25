Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces “How siRNA Therapy can Change the Course of Cancer Treatment” in a Fireside Chat with Force Family Office on Monday, June 29, 2026

Live virtual fireside chat - investors, advisors, and life sciences analysts invited to attend

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat with Harvey Briggs, Chief Communications Officer, Force Family Office. Joining them will be James Cardia, Ph.D., who will explore siRNA therapy and skin cancer treatments."We are excited to take part in this fireside chat with Force Family Office," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "Dr. Jim Cardia will discuss the future direction of siRNA oncology and highlight how our INTASYL® siRNA program represents a differentiated and innovative approach to immuno-oncology."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit