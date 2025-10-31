Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Mr. David H. Deming to the Position of Lead Independent Director

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio is pleased to announce that David Deming has been appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Mr. Deming brings over 30 years of experience in investment banking and asset management to his new role as Lead Independent Director. He was with JP Morgan for over 27 years, both in M&A and leading the Health Group in investment banking for his last 12 years there. Mr. Deming was appointed to the Phio Board of Directors in February 2025 and serves as a member of the Board's Nominating Committee."Mr. Deming's extensive experience in the biopharma sector, both through his investment banking career and service on a number of corporate boards, provides a valuable resource to Phio as we advance our gene silencing technology with the goal of eliminating cancer," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit