Phinomics Appoints Mark Ross as Chief Data Engineering Officer, Guido Mathews as Chief Business Officer

Appointments expand the company's senior leadership team as it prepares to move its Circulome platform into pharmaceutical discovery programs

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIDrugDiscovery--Phinomics, a biotechnology company making biology computable, today announced the appointments of Mark Ross as Chief Data Engineering Officer and Guido Mathews as Chief Business Officer.

"These two appointments give us engineering depth and commercial reach at the same moment," said Massa Shoura, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Phinomics. "Mark builds the data foundation our science depends on. Guido translates that platform into the collaborations that scale it."

Ross joins Phinomics as Chief Data Engineering Officer, where he will lead the data architecture and scale of the company's multi-omic data platform. Ross brings decades of systems, algorithm and data engineering leadership from Silicon Valley. He developed RISC architectures at NeXT with Steve Jobs and has since served as CTO of Etched, CTO of Zing, CTO of Cypress Semiconductor, co-founder and VP of Engineering at Striiv, Senior Director at Cisco Systems, and architect and manager at Sun Microsystems.

“In most AI applications, more data brings more variety for free,” said Mark Ross, Chief Data Engineering Officer of Phinomics. “Biology is different. Measuring the same mechanism a million times teaches the model one thing, so the variety has to be deliberate. The Circulome opens one new window. The real power comes from measuring many independent layers on the same tissue and capturing how they connect. That is what lets a model find the mechanisms that make a drug succeed.”

Mathews joins Phinomics as Chief Business Officer after more than 20 years at Bayer AG, where he served as Vice President, leading the Center of Excellence for Imaging, Data and AI Research, and as Vice President, Digital Diagnostics with global P&L responsibility. He founded and scaled the Bayer AI Innovation Platform, co-developed Calantic Digital Solutions, Bayer's AI marketplace for radiology, and rebuilt and launched Centafore, a global imaging core lab. He assembled AI2DEX, a global consortium for AI imaging data exchange, selected as a final candidate in the U.S. ARPA-H INDEX program. Based in Berlin, he will lead Phinomics' global partnership strategy across pharma, data generation and BioAI.

"AI can only work with the biology we can measure. Today that is a narrow slice," said Guido Mathews, Chief Business Officer of Phinomics. "Phinomics makes previously inaccessible biology measurable and computable. My focus is bringing that into active discovery programs, one partnership at a time."

About Phinomics

Phinomics, Inc. is a biotechnology company expanding the universe of measurable biology. A Stanford University spin-out from the laboratory of Andrew Fire, Ph.D., the company was founded by Massa Shoura, Ph.D., and Stephen Levene, Ph.D. Phinomics is headquartered in San Carlos, California, with a European base in Berlin, Germany. Learn more at www.phinomics.com.

Media Contact

Massa Shoura

communications@phinomics.com