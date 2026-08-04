Pheast Therapeutics to Host Educational KOL Webinar on Emerging Role of Macrophage Checkpoint Biology for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Pheast’s lead program, PHST001, is a novel anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody advancing in a Phase 1 clinical trial across multiple solid tumor types including ovarian cancer

Webinar scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pheast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation macrophage-directed immunotherapies for cancer, today announced it will host an educational webinar on Monday, August 10, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will focus on the emerging role of macrophage checkpoint biology for the treatment of solid tumors as well as Pheast’s lead program, PHST001, a novel, high-affinity IgG4 anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody currently in Phase 1 clinical development for multiple solid tumor types, including ovarian cancer.

The webinar will feature participation from key opinion leaders (KOLs) in cancer immunotherapy:

Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Clinical Immunology, University of Paris Saclay; Senior Medical Oncologist in the Drug Development Department (DITEР) at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center; and Head of the Laboratory for Translational Immunotherapy Research (LRTI)

Professor of Clinical Immunology, University of Paris Saclay; Senior Medical Oncologist in the Drug Development Department (DITEР) at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center; and Head of the Laboratory for Translational Immunotherapy Research (LRTI) Thomas Marron, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Immunology and Immunotherapy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Associate Director for Translational Research at Tisch Cancer Center

Please click here to register for the live webinar. A replay of the webinar will also be made available under the Presentations section of the Pheast Therapeutics website following the live event.

About PHST001

PHST001 is an anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor designed to overcome immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment. CD24 is highly expressed across many cancers, where high expression is associated with poor prognosis. Pheast has engineered PHST001 to be a potential best-in-class antibody designed to induce macrophages to phagocytose cancer cells and initiate a powerful immune response. PHST001-101 is an open-label, multicenter Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06840886) evaluating safety, tolerability, and dose optimization, with secondary objectives assessing pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity. PHST001 received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer in June 2025.

About Pheast Therapeutics

Pheast is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on activating the innate immune system in the fight against cancer. Founded as a spinout from Stanford University and led by scientific experts in innate immunity and cancer immunotherapy, Pheast is developing novel therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat and aggressive cancers. Pheast is backed by leading life sciences investors, Catalio Capital Management and ARCH Venture Partners. For more info, visit Pheast.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

Christina Tartaglia

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Media Contacts:

1AB

Ashlea Kosikowski

ashlea@1abmedia.com

media@pheast.com