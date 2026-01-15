PHC Corporation of North America Launches TwinGuard® ECO 703VXH Freezer, Bringing New Energy Efficiency to Research Sample Protection

New ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer builds on dual cooling system technology with new energy-saving design to support secure long-term sample storage while reducing cost of ownership.
WOOD DALE, IL | January 15, 2026 – PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA), provider of PHCbi brand sample storage and cell cultivation solutions in North America and Latin America, a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), has launched its latest innovation in ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage: the TwinGuard ECO 703VXH. This new freezer is engineered to deliver enhanced energy efficiency and expanded operational monitoring for biorepositories, biopharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions.
In environments where the preservation of high-value biological materials—such as vaccines, cell lines, and therapeutic samples—is paramount, ULT freezers play a critical role. However, traditional systems often come with high energy demands and frequent maintenance needs, including regular filter changes, which can increase both costs and environmental impact. As laboratories strive to meet sustainability goals, minimize downtime, and comply with evolving regulatory standards, smarter and more efficient cold storage solutions are essential.
The TwinGuard® ECO 703VXH (Model Numbers: MDF-DU703VXHA-PA [729L] / MDF-DU503VXHA-PA [528L]) rises to meet these demands. Building on the trusted reliability of the 702VX, it features dual independent refrigeration systems that help ensure stable ultra-low temperatures—even if one system requires servicing— providing critical redundancy for sample protection. The new model introduces natural refrigerants and inverter-controlled compressors which limit daily power consumption to just 7.3 kWh[1], significantly lowering environmental impact[2] and total cost of ownership (TCO). The absence of a filter in the design supports a lower TCO by reducing maintenance and performance degradation with clogged filters. Security and compliance are also front and center. The freezer includes an advanced access control panel with optional facial recognition and NFC authentication, enabling secure user access and digital traceability in line with requirements of ISO and cGMP.
“The TwinGuard ECO 703VXH was developed to help labs meet institutional energy goals while continuing to deliver the trusted sample protection that PHCbi solutions are known for,” said Joe LaPorte, Chief Innovation Officer at PHCNA. “We're proud to push the boundaries of cold storage technology—supporting life science innovation while reducing environmental footprint and ownership costs.”
To ensure uninterrupted operations, the TwinGuard ECO 703VXH integrates with PHCbi’s LabSVIFT® monitoring system through Gen 3 technology, enabling remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance to help prevent unexpected downtime.
The TwinGuard ECO 703VXH reinforces PHCNA’s continued focus on designing reliable, efficient, and compliant sample storage for critical research and clinical environments.
About PHC Corporation of North America
PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA), headquartered in Wood Dale, IL, is a supplier of PHCbi life sciences laboratory solutions. PHCNA empowers scientific advancement by providing technologies that protect and support critical research. PHCbi solutions provided by PHCNA are trusted by researchers across the United States, Canada, and select countries in Latin America for their reliability and innovation.
PHCbi is a global leader in life science laboratory equipment, offering solutions that enhance every stage of the research workflow—from sample preservation to cell culture to regenerative medicine. PHCNA is a proud subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), based in Tokyo, Japan.
About the Biomedical Division of PHC Corporation
Established in 1969, PHC Corporation is a Japanese subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), a global collection of healthcare companies that develop, manufacture, sell, and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. The Biomedical Division supports the life sciences industry helping researchers and healthcare providers in around 110 countries and regions through its laboratory and equipment and services including CO2 incubators and ultra-low temperature freezers.
About PHC Holdings Corporation
PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, diagnostics and life sciences. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions.
For press inquiries contact:
Julia Cottrill
PHC Holdings Corporation
julia.cottrill@phchd.com
[1] Internal data, measured using internal validation standards in 23°C ambient temperature, set value -80°C, no load.