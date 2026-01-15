PHC Corporation of North America Launches TwinGuard® ECO 703VXH Freezer, Bringing New Energy Efficiency to Research Sample Protection

WOOD DALE, IL | January 15, 2026 – PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA), provider of PHCbi brand sample storage and cell cultivation solutions in North America and Latin America, a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), has launched its latest innovation in ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage: the TwinGuard ECO 703VXH. This new freezer is engineered to deliver enhanced energy efficiency and expanded operational monitoring for biorepositories, biopharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions.

In environments where the preservation of high-value biological materials—such as vaccines, cell lines, and therapeutic samples—is paramount, ULT freezers play a critical role. However, traditional systems often come with high energy demands and frequent maintenance needs, including regular filter changes, which can increase both costs and environmental impact. As laboratories strive to meet sustainability goals, minimize downtime, and comply with evolving regulatory standards, smarter and more efficient cold storage solutions are essential.

The TwinGuard® ECO 703VXH (Model Numbers: MDF-DU703VXHA-PA [729L] / MDF-DU503VXHA-PA [528L]) rises to meet these demands. Building on the trusted reliability of the 702VX, it features dual independent refrigeration systems that help ensure stable ultra-low temperatures—even if one system requires servicing— providing critical redundancy for sample protection. The new model introduces natural refrigerants and inverter-controlled compressors which limit daily power consumption to just 7.3 kWh[1], significantly lowering environmental impact[2] and total cost of ownership (TCO). The absence of a filter in the design supports a lower TCO by reducing maintenance and performance degradation with clogged filters. Security and compliance are also front and center. The freezer includes an advanced access control panel with optional facial recognition and NFC authentication, enabling secure user access and digital traceability in line with requirements of ISO and cGMP.

“The TwinGuard ECO 703VXH was developed to help labs meet institutional energy goals while continuing to deliver the trusted sample protection that PHCbi solutions are known for,” said Joe LaPorte, Chief Innovation Officer at PHCNA. “We're proud to push the boundaries of cold storage technology—supporting life science innovation while reducing environmental footprint and ownership costs.”

To ensure uninterrupted operations, the TwinGuard ECO 703VXH integrates with PHCbi’s LabSVIFT® monitoring system through Gen 3 technology, enabling remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance to help prevent unexpected downtime.

The TwinGuard ECO 703VXH reinforces PHCNA’s continued focus on designing reliable, efficient, and compliant sample storage for critical research and clinical environments.